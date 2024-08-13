See featured cups – NBC New York

Get your nostalgia on.

McDonald’s on Tuesday launched the “Collector’s Meal,” that includes a selection of breakfast or lunch objects together with certainly one of six collectible cups impressed by the chain’s connection to iconic toys, motion pictures, popular culture and extra.

“Through the years, our followers have constructed a particular connection to McDonald’s collectibles,” a press launch from McDonald’s mentioned. “From Comfortable Meal toys to merch, video games and cups, these keepsakes are extra than simply issues – they unlock core reminiscences round a few of our favourite McDonald’s moments.”

The cups highlight “basic keepsakes” of McDonald’s collaborations all through the years, relationship again to the Eighties.

In line with the chain, the collectible cups are supposed to give followers a “reminiscence that they will maintain of their palms.

What’s within the Collector’s meal?

This is a breakdown of the six-cup lineup, in response to the discharge:

Barbie™ & Scorching Wheels™: The design places a contemporary spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our creativeness

The design places a contemporary spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our creativeness Beanie Infants: A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup options a few of the period’s most beloved characters, like Golden Arches Bear (2004)

A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup options a few of the period’s most beloved characters, like Golden Arches Bear (2004) Coca-Cola: Maintain cool with a contemporary twist on basic Coca-Cola designs that commemorate iconic collabs with McDonald’s over time

Maintain cool with a contemporary twist on basic Coca-Cola designs that commemorate iconic collabs with McDonald’s over time Whats up Kitty & Peanuts: From hanging on the seashore to occurring large adventures, the Whats up Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the enjoyment of being with our greatest buddies – and the McDonald’s collectibles that remind us of these moments

From hanging on the seashore to occurring large adventures, the Whats up Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the enjoyment of being with our greatest buddies – and the McDonald’s collectibles that remind us of these moments Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions: Impressed by the long-lasting movie franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we have cherished for generations, together with the collectibles that introduced them to life

Impressed by the long-lasting movie franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we have cherished for generations, together with the collectibles that introduced them to life McDonald’s: The Grimace Glass. Boo Buckets. Humorous Fry Associates. Our followers fell in love with these collectibles from the beginning. So, it is solely proper that we present love to those iconic keepsakes by spotlighting them on their very own cup

McDonald’s Reveals New Collector’s Meal Impressed by Fan-favorite Collectibles

The cups come as a part of a McDonald’s “Collector’s Meal,” which will probably be out there all day lengthy. Every meal consists of one cup and the choice of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Scorching Espresso throughout breakfast hours, or, a 10-piece Hen McNuggets or Large Mac with fries and a mushy drink all through the remaining day.

The meal will probably be out there for a restricted time, the discharge mentioned.

In line with a spokesperson, the worth of the “Collector’s Meal” will probably be decided at particular person eating places and will differ by location.