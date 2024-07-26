Secure Your Bitcoin Vault with a YubiKey: Casa

Casa, a number one supplier of Bitcoin self-custody providers, has introduced an integration with YubiKeys, enabling customers to safe their Bitcoin vaults with Yubikeys.

YubiKeys are small bodily gadgets that present multi-factor authentication and securely retailer delicate information like passwords and keys. By integrating help for YubiKeys, Casa members can now use the gadgets as one of many keys of their multi-signature Bitcoin vaults.

When organising a YubiKey with Casa, customers generate a Bitcoin seed phrase domestically on their laptop. This seed is then saved on the YubiKey itself, protected by a passkey.

The combination makes use of passkey cryptography to make sure the seed phrase by no means leaves the YubiKey and might solely be accessed when authenticating by Casa’s service.

Casa emphasises this supplies superior safety over conventional pockets restoration seeds, which will be weak to phishing and theft if written down or saved digitally. With a YubiKey, the seed is cryptographically certain to Casa’s area, stopping phishing assaults.

By integrating with YubiKeys, Casa supplies its members with extra flexibility in securing their Bitcoin. YubiKeys supply comfort by their compact dimension and simple tap-to-use authentication. The corporate plans to open-source the core integration code sooner or later.

The launch demonstrates rising growth in Bitcoin self-custody approaches as demand grows from each retail and institutional customers to make self-custody safer, higher, and simpler.