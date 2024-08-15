Secretly Announces A Distribution Deal With John Prine’s Oh Boy Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Impartial Secretly Distribution introduced the singing of a world distribution cope with Oh Boy Information, the music label based by the late, nice John Prine.

Underneath the phrases of the deal, Secretly will distribute Oh Boy’s catalog, together with albums from the Grammy-winning Prine reminiscent of his 2018 launch The Tree of Forgiveness, in addition to Kelsey Waldon, Swamp Dogg, Alice Randall’s My Black Nation, the musical companion to Randall’s e book of the identical identify.

Upcoming releases embrace music from Oh Boy artist Dan Reeder, whose new album Smithereens might be out in October, and up to date signing Palmyra.

Oh Boy Information is among the oldest indie labels within the U.S. after it’s founding by John Prine in 1981 after the expiration of his main label deal.

“Oh Boy is thrilled to have the ability to be a part of Secretly Distribution right now of development and growth for each corporations. We’ve lengthy been followers of the artists they work with, however in attending to know their staff it additionally rapidly turned clear that Secretly holds pricey the identical impartial values; the values which have fueled Oh Boy since its inception in 1981, and have seen Secretly Distribution construct a very impartial international distribution community. We’re honored to be represented by this glorious firm and are excited to have fun our collaboration in Nashville in September throughout AmericanaFest,” mentioned Jody Whelan, Managing Companion.

“SD has been followers of Oh Boy for thus lengthy – I’ve John Prine LPs that I swiped from my mother’s assortment a long time in the past. They’re a very iconic American impartial label – based by artists, for artists on the lookout for a sustainable approach to launch music exterior of the foremost label system – and once I met Jody and Fiona it was clear instantly that their ethos completely aligns with what we try for at SD. Oh Boy is a cornerstone of the colourful Nashville scene, and we couldn’t be extra thrilled to work with them on each their unimaginable catalog and their present roster of subsequent era people, nation and blues artists,” added Josh Madell, Director of Artist & Label Technique, Secretly Distribution.