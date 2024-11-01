Secretary Blinken to Host Diwali Reception

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host a Diwali reception on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EDT within the Benjamin Franklin Room on the U.S. Division of State and shall be joined by Deputy Secretary of State for Administration and Sources Richard R. Verma.

The celebration of Diwali transcends borders, uniting various cultures and religions in a shared spirit of pleasure, peace, and prosperity. As Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs put together to look at Diwali, we be part of communities throughout the globe in celebrating today devoted to hope, renewal, and lightweight.

The occasion is open to the press and shall be dwell streamed on the Division homepage and the Division YouTube channel . Pre-set time for cameras is 3:30 p.m. EDT from the twenty third Road entrance. Remaining entry time for writers and stills is 4:00 p.m. EDT from the twenty third Road entrance.

Media representatives might attend this occasion upon presentation of one of the next: (1) a U.S. Authorities-issued picture media credential (e.g., Division of State, White Home, Congress, Division of Protection or Overseas Press Middle); (2) an official picture identification card issued by their information group; or (3) a letter from their employer on official letterhead verifying their present employment as a journalist. Moreover, media representatives should current an official authorities picture identification card (i.e., U.S. driver’s license or passport).

For extra data, please contact [email protected].