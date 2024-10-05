Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Whitney Confirms Season 2 Return

Whitney Leavitt introduced her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives return in true MomTok vogue.

“I feel season 2 is about to get wild 👀🔥,” Leavitt, 31, captioned a Friday, October 4 Instagram Reel.

The clip options Whitney and her husband, Connor Leavitt, reenacting the long-lasting Preserving Up With the Kardashians audio of Kris Jenner asking Kim Kardashian to “name Taylor [Swift] up.” Because the pair lip sync, Whitney holds a flip telephone getting ready to kind up a message.

The display then pops as much as the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives solid’s “MomTok” group chat. Costar Taylor Frankie Paul writes to her fellow ladies, “Hey guys added Whit again to the chat!”

After getting reintroduced to the chat, Whitney is typing her response.

“Excited to movie season 2 with all of you 🤍,” she pens. “I do know there’s robust conversations forward however I sit up for our journey collectively.”

Within the feedback part of the video, followers celebrated Whitney’s return.

“Let’s goooooooo,” singer Jana Kramer stated, whereas one other person replied, “Oh thank goodness, the present is nothing with out you!!”

On Thursday, October 3, Hulu revealed that the fact sequence was renewed for 20 new episodes after the pilot grew to become the most-watched unscripted season premiere.

“There was a philosophical query raised in season 1 which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’ The reply unequivocally is sure! Spring 2025 get your soiled sodas prepared!” Rob Mills, the chief vice chairman of unscripted and different leisure at Walt Disney Leisure, stated in a press launch.

Season 1 dropped on the streaming service in September. The sequence adopted the aftermath of Paul’s 2022 claims that she and her then-husband, Tate, had been “mushy swinging” with fellow Mormon {couples}. The solid contains Paul’s influencer mates, Whitney, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor.

Within the season 1 finale, Whitney shared that she was leaving the MomTok group and that she is pregnant along with her and Connor’s third child.

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

“I feel so many issues had led as much as it,” Whitney solely instructed Us Weekly about her determination to step away. “I don’t suppose it was only one factor the place I used to be like, ‘I don’t wish to be part of this anymore.’ It was a call that I didn’t take evenly.”

Whereas she left the chat on the sequence, Whitney teased that her involvement in season 2 was up within the air.

“I wish to see the present first after which we’ll see,” she instructed Us.