Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID. Vice President Harris has tested negative

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has examined optimistic for COVID-19 after experiencing gentle signs, his workplace introduced Sunday, however his spouse, Vice President Kamala Harris, has examined detrimental and stays asymptomatic.

Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo mentioned in an announcement that the second gentleman “is totally vaccinated and thrice boosted” and that he’s “at present asymptomatic, persevering with to work remotely, and remaining away from others at dwelling.”

Acevedo mentioned Harris was examined for COVID on Saturday “out of an abundance of warning” and the outcome was detrimental. She is scheduled to marketing campaign in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden ‘s reelection on Tuesday.

Emhoff beforehand examined optimistic for COVID in March of 2022, and Harris examined optimistic for the virus the next month.

Biden examined optimistic for COVID in July of 2022, then examined optimistic once more barely greater than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation — in a uncommon case of “rebound” following therapy with an anti-viral drug.