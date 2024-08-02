Second boxer embroiled in gender controversy, Lin Yu-ting, wins Olympic match

The second of the 2 feminine boxers whose gender identities have lately been scrutinized received her first combat on the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan defeated Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan within the 57 kg round-of-16 match by unanimous choice and superior to the quarterfinals. Her victory follows Thursday’s win by Algeria’s Imane Khelif, whose gender identification has additionally come into query in latest days, prompting a social media firestorm.

The participation of Lin and Khelif in Olympic ladies’s boxing has sparked world outrage in latest days after stories resurfaced that the pair failed to fulfill gender eligibility checks on the Ladies’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi final 12 months. Sporting officers on the time alleged that the boxers failed an unspecified take a look at as a result of they’d male chromosomes.

Lin and Khelif have at all times competed in ladies’s occasions — together with on the Tokyo Olympics — and there’s no indication that both identifies as transgender or intersex, the latter referring to these born with intercourse traits that don’t match strictly into the male-female gender binary.

On Thursday, tensions over the pair’s participation got here to a head when Khelif’s opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, give up 46 seconds into the match.

“It’s horrible,” she mentioned proper after the match. “It isn’t truthful, it isn’t truthful, it isn’t truthful.”

Carini later advised reporters that she ended Thursday’s combat as a result of she felt a “extreme ache” in her nostril. She added that she didn’t consider she was certified to touch upon whether or not Khelif ought to have been allowed to compete.

The combat prompted outrage on-line, largely from outstanding figures who’re often criticized for his or her remarks about transgender folks, together with former President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk and “Harry Potter” writer J.Okay. Rowling.

“I WILL KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS!” Trump wrote on his social media website, Fact Social.

Politicians and sporting officers from the boxers’ dwelling international locations defended them this week.

“Once I met boxer Lin Yu-ting 林郁婷, I noticed an athlete who’s fearless within the face of challenges, whether or not they come from inside or outdoors the ring,” Taiwan’s former President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on X Friday, forward of Lin’s match. “At this time, when she represents #Taiwan on the Olympic stage, we can be behind her & all of the Taiwanese Olympians making us proud.”

The Algerian Olympic and Sports activities Committee celebrated Khelif’s win on Thursday throughout a number of social media platforms.

“We’re pleased with you and look ahead to seeing you shine much more within the subsequent levels,” one of many translated Fb posts mentioned.

The Russian-led Worldwide Boxing Affiliation — the sporting physique that disqualified Lin and Khelif from the world championships final 12 months — reiterated its choice to bar each ladies from competitors following Khelif’s win on Thursday.

“The IBA won’t ever help any boxing bouts between the genders, because the group places the protection and well-being of our athletes first,” the IBA mentioned in a press release. “We’re defending our ladies and their rights to compete within the ring towards equal rivals, and we’ll defend and help them in all situations; their hopes and desires must not ever be taken away by organisations unwilling to do the proper factor beneath troublesome circumstances.”

The IOC lower ties with the IBA final 12 months following years of governance and monetary transparency points, in addition to perceived situations of corruption.

At a press convention Friday, Worldwide Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams questioned the unspecified gender checks the IBA claimed Lin and Khelif failed final 12 months.

“We’d don’t have any data of what the checks had been,” he mentioned. “They had been cobbled collectively, as I perceive, in a single day, to vary the outcomes.”

Adams additionally referred to as for an finish to the web hate directed at each boxers.

“What I’d urge is that we attempt to take the tradition conflict out of this and really handle the problems and take into consideration the people and the folks involved,” Adams mentioned. “Actual harm is being achieved by misinformation.”

The IOC determines whether or not opponents ought to compete with males or ladies primarily based off of the gender marker on their passports.

On Friday, Carini apologized to Khelif.

“All this controversy makes me unhappy,” Carini advised Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC mentioned she will combat, I respect that call.”

Khelif and Lin are set to compete within the quarterfinals this upcoming weekend. Khelif will face Anna Hamori of Hungary on Saturday. Lin’s opponent for her match on Sunday has but to be determined.