Sebastian Stan Set for Award and Live ‘Awards Chatter’ Pod

Sebastian Stan, a greatest actor contender this awards season for two performances which have introduced him widespread acclaim — he performs a younger Donald Trump in The Apprentice and a person with neurofibromatosis who undergoes facial reconstructive surgical procedure in A Totally different Man — will obtain the Treasured Gem Award on the Miami Dade Faculty’s Miami Movie Pageant GEMS occasion, the fest introduced on Monday.

Stan, 42, will likely be celebrated at an occasion that can kick off on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5pm EST, at MDC Wolfson Auditorium in downtown Miami. To start with, he’ll sit down with yours really for a career-retrospective dialog that will likely be recorded for subsequent posting as an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. Then, the fest will current him together with his award.

The Treasured Gem Award is the pageant’s signature award, reserved for “one-of-a-kind artists whose contributions to cinema are lasting and unforgettable.” Previous recipients embrace Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Isabelle Huppert, Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Patricia Clarkson.

“We’re thrilled to honor Sebastian Stan with our prestigious Treasured Gem Award to have fun his spectacular performing achievements, together with his transformative performances on this yr’s The Apprentice and A Totally different Man,” Lauren Cohen, the fest’s programming director, mentioned in a press release. “We’re additionally excited to companion with The Hollywood Reporter to carry Scott Feinberg and the celebrated Awards Chatter podcast to Miami.”

Stan is probably greatest identified for enjoying Bucky Barnes in seven beloved Marvel movies: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil Battle (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity Battle (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019). He has additionally accomplished extra standout work in movies equivalent to I, Tonya (2017), Destroyer (2018) and Dumb Cash (2023), and obtained a Critics Selection Award nomination for the restricted sequence Political Animals (2012) and an Emmy nomination for the restricted sequence Pam & Tommy (2022).

For A Totally different Man, which he additionally exexcutive produced, he was awarded the Silver Bear for greatest main efficiency on the Berlin Movie Pageant earlier this yr.

This yr’s Miami Movie Pageant GEMS occasion will run Oct. 30-Nov. 3.