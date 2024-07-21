Sean Kingston and His Mother Indicted in Alleged $1M Fraud

Sean Kingston and his mom, Janice Turner, have been indicted on allegations of wire fraud.

Kingston, 34, and Turner, 61, are accused of pressuring a number of companies to offer them items that had not but been paid for, claiming that the cash for the gadgets had been wired and was in transit.

A federal grand jury in Miami charged each Kinsgton and Turner on 5 counts of wire fraud and one depend of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The fees every carry a most sentence of 20 years in jail.

The U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace of the Southern District of Florida claims the mother-son duo “unjustly enriched themselves” to the tune of greater than $1 million “by falsely representing that they’d executed financial institution wire or different financial cost transfers.

”Prosecutors allege that Kingston – whose authorized identify is Kisean Anderson – and Turner used fraudulent paperwork to strain sellers of luxurious autos, jewellery and different high-end gadgets handy over items earlier than they’d obtained a full cost.

The “Stunning Women” singer was launched on a $10,000 money bond on Friday, July 19. His mom was launched on a $5,000 money bond the identical day. They’re each due in court docket for his or her subsequent look on August 9.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kingston’s representatives for remark.

Kingston and Turner had been arrested on comparable state-level expenses in Could. Turner was taken into custody following a SWAT raid of Kingston’s Fort Lauderdale-area house and the crooner Kingston was arrested in California shortly thereafter.

Kingston is dealing with a civil lawsuit over an identical alleged scheme. An legal professional for the plaintiff in that lawsuit advised NBC 6 Miami that he makes use of Kingston “principally a script…and he lures individuals utilizing his celeb into having them launch issues with out him paying for it after which he merely by no means pays.”

Kingston charged onto the pop airwaves in 2007 with a trio of hit singles from his self-titled debut album. “Stunning Women” and “Take You There” each cracked the highest 10 within the US, with the previous spending 4 weeks at #1.

“Hearth Burning” off of Kingston’s sophomore album Tomorrow noticed comparable success, however by no means once more breached the highest 10. Subsequent collaborations with Justin Bieber (“Eenie Meenie”) and Nicki Minaj (“Letting Go (Dutty Love)”) noticed average success. His third album, 2013’s Again 2 Life, failed to provide any singles that made the highest half of the Billboard Scorching 100. His most up-to-date album was 2022’s Street to Deliverance.