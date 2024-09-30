Sean “Diddy” Combs Renews Bid for Bail and Seeks Release From Prison

Sean Combs is interesting a previous ruling ordering that he be detained whereas he awaits trial.

Combs, in a discover filed on Monday, appealed a federal courtroom’s order denying him bail. The 2-page submitting didn’t specify arguments.

The authorized maneuvering seeks to overturn a ruling from U.S. District Decide Andrew Carter, who discovered that Combs poses a security threat to the neighborhood and witnesses within the case.

This got here after the federal government unsealed a three-count indictment accusing Combs, often known as “Diddy,” of crimes associated to an alleged decades-long sample of bodily and sexual violence towards folks in his orbit. Federal prosecutors charged him with intercourse trafficking and racketeering conspiracy for steering an unlimited prison enterprise via which he assaulted and trafficked girls with the assistance of his numerous enterprise associates since no less than 2008. He was additionally charged with transportation to interact in prostitution.

Combs had sought launch on a $50 million bond, secured by fairness in his Miami residence and that of his mom. He additional proposed limiting guests to his adjoining Florida houses to household, property caretakers and associates who should not thought of co-conspirators to the alleged prison enterprise. The one feminine guests to his own residence can be household or the moms of his youngsters, based on the bail bundle. Combs additionally pledged to not contact grand jury witnesses, to bear weekly drug testing and to supply a guests log.

If convicted, Combs, 54, faces a compulsory minimal time period of 15 years in jail and most sentence of imprisonment for all times. He’s presently staying at Metropolitan Detention Middle in Brooklyn, a facility identified for harmful and squalid circumstances.