LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Collection champion who received an Olympic gold medal and went on to a serious league profession that was interrupted by substance abuse, died of fentanyl intoxication, based on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s workplace.

His loss of life on Might 9 close to his automotive at Stearns Champions Park in Lengthy Seaside, California, was unintended, based on on-line data launched this week. Burroughs was 43.

The Lengthy Seaside Hearth Division responded to the park on a report of an individual in full cardiac arrest within the car parking zone. “We did all of our lifesaving measures, however we weren’t profitable,” public info officer Brian Fisk stated on the time, including that the individual was pronounced useless on the scene.

Burroughs grew up in Lengthy Seaside and coached within the metropolis’s Little League program.

He was a standout as a pitcher within the Little League World Collection for the Lengthy Seaside staff, which grew to become the primary U.S. squad to win consecutive titles. They received the 1992 championship after the Philippines, their opponent within the title spherical, needed to forfeit for utilizing overaged gamers.

Burroughs pitched consecutive no-hitters within the 1993 LLWS — with a then-record 16 strikeouts — and his staff received the title over Panama, 3-2.

He received a gold medal with the U.S. baseball staff on the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Burroughs was a profession .278 hitter, with 12 dwelling runs and 143 RBIs with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay, Arizona and Minnesota.

