Sean Burroughs, ex-Little League star, died of fentanyl intoxication

The loss of life of Sean Burroughs, who helped Lengthy Seashore win back-to-back Little League World Collection titles within the early Nineties, was brought on by fentanyl intoxication, in keeping with the Los Angeles County Division of Medical Examiner.

A report launched this week by the medical expert’s workplace dominated the 43-year-old Burroughs’ loss of life in Might as an accident. The place of loss of life is listed as “automobile.”

On Might 9, Burroughs, the No. 9 general decide within the 1998 MLB draft, collapsed within the parking zone of Stearns Park in Lengthy Seashore after dropping off his 6-year-old son for baseball observe, Lengthy Seashore Little League president Doug Wittman informed the Lengthy Seashore Press-Telegram on the time. Burroughs’ mom, Debbie, informed the media outlet that her son had suffered cardiac arrest.

Wittman informed the Press-Telegram that Burroughs was discovered unconscious subsequent to his automobile and was not responsive when CPR was carried out. The Lengthy Seashore Hearth Division responded to 9-1-1 calls and pronounced Burroughs lifeless on the scene.

Burroughs, the son of former American League MVP Jeff Burroughs, was a star participant for the Lengthy Seashore crew that received the Little League World Collection in 1992 and 1993, pitching back-to-back no-hitters through the latter match. He additionally performed for the U.S. Olympic crew that received a gold medal on the 2000 Sydney Video games.

After taking part in for the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Satan Rays from 2002-2006, Sean Burroughs was out of baseball for a number of years, later telling ESPN he had suffered from substance abuse throughout a few of that point. However he labored his approach again to the majors. taking part in 78 video games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 and 10 video games for the Minnesota Twins in 2012.

Burroughs performed for a Dodgers minor league affiliate in 2013 earlier than ultimately returning to Lengthy Seashore, the place he coached his son in Little League. In a press release launched after Burroughs’ loss of life, Wittman referred to him as “a legend in LBLL and the baseball group.”

“I’ve had the privilege of teaching with Sean for the previous two years and he all the time got here with a enjoyable & pleasant perspective the children had been drawn to,” Wittman wrote, “a wealth of baseball data that would get any child out of a batting rut and humility value emulating. To say this can be a big loss is an understatement.”