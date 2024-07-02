Sealana Poised For Liftoff: Airdrop And Token Trading To Begin On July 2

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Sealana (SEAL) group is buzzing with pleasure because the presale enters the ultimate countdown earlier than the extremely anticipated airdrop.

The presale will formally shut at 1 PM UTC on 1 July. There’s now a really restricted window to buy $SEAL tokens to be included within the preliminary airdrop.

‘Airdrop gross sales’ will then go on till the airdrop actually begins. Traders can buy $SEAL utilizing SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, or with fiat forex utilizing a financial institution card. Tokens acquired all through this 24-hour window, nevertheless, will probably be airdropped following the conclusion of the preliminary airdrop.

SEAL token buying and selling on decentralized exchanges (DEX) will formally begin on 2 July at 1 PM UTC.

Sealana has distinguished itself within the crowded market with its playful and culturally resonant meme coin impressed by a patriotic, overweight American redneck seal harking back to the South Park World of Warcraft character.

With the presale in its last stretch, there’s a restricted window to purchase SEAL tokens on the discounted price of $0.022

Is Sealana About To Break The Web?

The Sealana presale has been a powerful success, elevating over $6 million whereas capturing the eye of meme coin lovers and buyers alike. Particularly since, with Sealana, buyers can bridge between SOL and ETH tokens, with an EVM-compatible pockets. SOL buys will probably be airdropped on Solana and the ETH buys will probably be airdropped on BNB Chain, minimizing fuel charges.

Crypto specialists and analysts have been bullish on Sealana’s potential, with some predicting that the token might see vital beneficial properties post-launch.

It seems just like the Sealana group is sustaining the momentum and pleasure main as much as the airdrop. Standard YouTuber Matthew Perry, with over 220k followers, mentioned “Sealana is perhaps a gem” in his current video.

Moreover, influential YouTube star Jacob Crypto Bury has included Sealana in his checklist of the “Finest 5 Crypto Presales That Might 10x Your Cash”.

Typically, animal-themed meme cash throughout the Solana ecosystem have been performing properly.

Cash to Purchase for the Subsequent Alt Season 1. Dogeverse – Finest new multi-chain meme coin, $13M raised on presale.

2. Sealana – Solana-based meme coin has raised over $1.1M on presale.

3. Fanfury – Day by day fantasy sports activities token APR 23% on Furya Blokckchain.https://t.co/k6bcWL4fMF — FURYan (@MarcR010) June 9, 2024

The hype round Sealana is much like the exceptional debut of Slothana. After being listed on DEX, Slothana (SLOTH) skilled super will increase and generated loads of hype throughout its presale. Samoyedcoin (SAMO) has seen a rise of 13.64% within the final 7 days and Bonfida (FIDA) has proven an upside of 4.71% over the previous seven days.

Already there are 10,000 followers on X and greater than 9,000 group members on Telegram.

