Seahawks Rookie OT Michael Jerrell ‘Played Great’ In First Start

With Jerrell at proper deal with, the Seahawks totaled a season-high 34 factors, speeding for 103 yards whereas Geno Smith placed on a terrific efficiency within the passing sport, throwing for 207 yards and a pair of scores with out turning the ball over, and Smith was sacked solely as soon as.

Jerrell and the remainder of the road had an enormous function on two of Seattle’s greatest offensive performs. First, Jerrell and fellow rookie Christian Haynes, who continues to separate time at proper guard with starter Anthony Bradford, opened up a gap on the appropriate facet that Kenneth Walker III was capable of run via on his option to a 20-yard landing. Then on the finish of the half, Jerrell and the remainder of the road gave Smith time to make considered one of his finest throws of the season, a pinpoint go with time working out within the half for a 31-yard landing to DK Metcalf. Had safety not held up lengthy sufficient for Smith to make that downfield throw, a sack or a completion wherever in bounds would have meant the Seahawks not getting factors out of that promising drive.

“I feel our guys held up nicely,” tight finish Noah Fant mentioned when requested concerning the go safety within the sport. “Clearly we had a rookie in Mike Jerrell in his first begin, and I used to be tremendous pleased and pleased with him the best way that he performed.

“He simply stayed composed. Clearly coming in as a rookie, first begin, type of getting thrown into the fireplace, I feel he did a extremely good job of staying composed, staying in the appropriate mindset, understanding that it isn’t going to good; there are going to be locations we will proceed to enhance on. However I feel he did a terrific job of blocking, doing his factor, and composing himself on the market no matter what was occurring on the sector.”

With veteran tackles Jason Peters, who’s on the follow squad, and George Fant, who’s on injured reserve, each there to help Jerrell, he was capable of keep composed all through the sport.