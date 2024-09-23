Seahawks Offense Shows Resiliency In 24-3 Win Over Miami Dolphins

On Sunday, the Seahawks got here away with the 24-3 win over the Dolphins, however the rating solely tells a part of the story. Sure, the Seahawks received however the win got here with some ups and downs all through the sport, just like the offense placing up 17 factors within the first half and never scoring once more till the fourth quarter.

However persisting and with the ability to rating within the fourth quarter, on a 98-yard drive at that, showcased the resiliency the offense has to get the job performed.

“I believe just like the drive on the finish form of speaks to our mentality offensively,” head coach Mike Macdonald mentioned. “Wasn’t our biggest day, however working for probably the most half I assumed we did a fantastic job. Getting out and in of the tempo stuff, and, yeah, I assumed [Geno Smith] performed rather well.”