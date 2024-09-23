Seahawks Offense Shows Resiliency In 24-3 Win Over Miami Dolphins

On Sunday, the Seahawks got here away with the 24-3 win over the Dolphins, however the rating solely tells a part of the story. Sure, the Seahawks received however the win got here with some ups and downs all through the sport, just like the offense placing up 17 factors within the first half and never scoring once more till the fourth quarter.
However persisting and with the ability to rating within the fourth quarter, on a 98-yard drive at that, showcased the resiliency the offense has to get the job performed.
“I believe just like the drive on the finish form of speaks to our mentality offensively,” head coach Mike Macdonald mentioned. “Wasn’t our biggest day, however working for probably the most half I assumed we did a fantastic job. Getting out and in of the tempo stuff, and, yeah, I assumed [Geno Smith] performed rather well.”
Smith including, “In the event you take a look at this offense, any time we’re caught in a rut or there’s something adverse that occurs or I throw an interception, subsequent play, landing to DK (Metcalf), proper? So we’ve got a resilient group. We knew at that time we hadn’t been doing something within the second half after the primary quarter. Our protection has been taking part in lights out. We bought to provide them one thing. We bought to provide them one thing. We’re backed up, however we bought to flip the sphere. I assumed we had been decided to go on the market and rating, give us one other lead, and permit our protection to play simply with that rather more of an edge.”