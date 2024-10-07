Seahawks Comeback Falls Short In Week 5 Loss To Giants

Regardless of all that had gone fallacious for the Seahawks on Sunday, it appeared like they may simply have an unbelievable comeback up their sleeves.

With the Seahawks trailing by 10 factors, Geno Smith and the offense marched 95 yard for a landing to make it a one-score sport, and after the protection did its job forcing a three-and-out, the Seahawks had an opportunity to tie the sport or take the lead, getting the ball again with 1:40 left on the clock.

A 32-yard scramble by Smith on the primary play of that drive meant the Seahawks had been in enterprise, however when the drive stalled out and Jason Myers got here out for the potential tying area purpose, Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons made a game-saving play, leaping over the road to dam the sector purpose. Receiver Bryace Ford-Wheaton then scooped up the free ball and returned it for a landing, placing the final touch on a 29-20 Giants win.

Listed below are 5 speedy reactions to the loss, which drops Seattle’s file to 3-2:

The offense struggled to get on monitor till too late within the sport.

The Seahawks put up enormous offensive numbers in Monday night time’s loss, however couldn’t carry the momentum from that displaying into Sunday’s sport. Seattle had restricted alternatives within the first half due to some lengthy, clock-eating drives by the Giants, and when the Seahawks did have the ball, they punted on every of their first three possessions earlier than getting a area purpose within the last seconds of the half after Geno Smith completions to Kenneth Walker III and Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks then appeared like they is likely to be getting on monitor on their first drive of the second half, shifting effectively, however that drive led to Giants territory when, for the second time in as many video games, DK Metcalf misplaced a fumble whereas preventing for additional yardage. And as was the case in Monday’s sport in Detroit, that turnover led to a landing for Seattle’s opponent.

The Seahawks did reply with a area purpose after the turnover, however their following drive ended with a fast turnover on downs in their very own territory, resulting in a Giants area purpose that made it a two-score sport.

The Seahawks drove 95-yards for a landing, then received the ball again with an opportunity to tie or take the lead, however after Jaxon Smith-Njigba could not maintain onto a third-down move, Jason Myers’ game-tying area purpose try was blocked and returned for a landing, ending the comeback hopes.