Scottie Scheffler wins Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Former College of Texas star Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim on the primary gap of a playoff on Sunday afternoon to win the Vacationers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The No. 1 participant on the planet, Scheffler received for the sixth time this yr and have become the primary participant since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to file six PGA TOUR victories in a season earlier than the month of July.

Scheffler registered a 72-hole complete of 22-under 258 (65-64-64-65) and was pressured right into a playoff when Kim birdied the 18th gap on Sunday to achieve 22-under (62-65-65-66). On the primary gap within the playoff, the 18th gap, Scheffler made a par whereas Kim recorded a bogey and Scheffler received for the sixth time in his final 10 begins.

Scheffler’s present historic run has included victories on the Arnold Palmer Invitational introduced by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters, the RBC Heritage, the Memorial Match and the Vacationers Championship. Scheffler is simply the sixth participant in PGA TOUR historical past to register at the very least six victories in a season earlier than July. The opposite 5 embody: Jimmy DeMaret (1940), Byron Nelson (1945), Ben Hogan (1946), Sam Snead (1950) and Arnold Palmer (1960 and 1962).

The win on the Vacationers Championship was Scheffler’s sixth victory of the season and twelfth profession PGA TOUR win. He’s the primary participant since Tiger Woods in 2009 to win six instances on the PGA TOUR in a season. Scheffler is simply the fourth totally different participant within the final 40 years to win at the very least six instances in a single TOUR season. Tiger Woods (2000) and Vijay Singh (2004) every received 9 instances, whereas Woods received eight instances in 1999 and 2006 and 7 instances in 2007, and Woods (2005 and 2009) and Nick Worth (1994) each posted six wins.

The win marked the 104th official PGA TOUR victory for The College of Texas Males’s Golf program, achieved by 17 totally different people within the 98-year historical past of the TOUR.

All-Time PGA TOUR victories by Former Longhorns