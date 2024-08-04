Scottie Scheffler shoots 62 to win golf gold at Olympics

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The legend of Scottie Scheffler retains rising, and the most recent addition is golden.

World No. 1 Scheffler caught hearth on the again 9 at Le Golf Nationwide, coming from off the tempo to swipe the gold medal for Workforce USA from a gaggle of elite contenders within the closing holes of a enthralling Paris Olympics competitors.

Opening the ultimate spherical 4 pictures again of the leaders, Scheffler tied a course document by firing a 9-under-par 62 on Sunday. He birdied his first three holes of the afternoon after which six of 9 after the flip, together with a pivotal run of 4 in a row to grab a spot atop the leaderboard that he would not lose.

