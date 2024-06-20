Scotland vs Switzerland Predictions and Betting Tips: Scots Struggles Set to Continue

Our soccer betting professional provides his Scotland vs Switzerland predictions and betting suggestions forward of their Euro 2024 conflict in Cologne.

Scotland are aiming to succeed in the European Championship knockout rounds for the primary time however they may not have gotten off on a a lot worse footing having misplaced 5-1 to host nation Germany.

They’re backside of Group A and sit three factors adrift of second-placed Switzerland, who opened up with a formidable 3-1 victory over Hungary.

Scotland vs Switzerland Betting Ideas

Switzerland and over 2.5 targets @ +225 with bet365

Kwadwo Duah to attain any time @ +275 with bet365

Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, Ruben Vargas to every have over 0.5 photographs on course @ +500 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, appropriate on the time of publishing and topic to vary.

One other Swiss Stroll on the Playing cards

Switzerland have been unfancied earlier than a ball was kicked at Euro 2024 however they ticked numerous packing containers with their 3-1 overcome Hungary and might make it two from two towards Scotland in Cologne.

Within the construct as much as the match there have been a number of query marks over the Swiss, who had received simply 4 of their ten video games in qualifying.

However they performed with numerous intent and high quality towards the Hungarians and have been worthy of their two-goal victory margin.

Scotland took on Germany the earlier night and have been totally outclassed in a 5-1 defeat.

The Scots’ head coach Steve Clarke must give you a greater plan however there doesn’t seem like a properly of untapped potential inside his squad.

Clarke’s males will in all probability try and play in a extra attacking trend however they might wrestle to keep away from one other high-scoring loss.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 1: Switzerland and over 2.5 targets @ +225 with bet365

Duah Might Dent Scottish Hopes

Inexperienced Swiss striker Kwadwo Duah was handed a shock begin for his nation’s Group A conflict towards Hungary and he got here up trumps by scoring a well-taken objective.

Duah appeared to relish the event and his tempo and energy ought to trigger loads of issues for a suspect Scottish backline which struggled a lot on the match’s opening evening.

Scotland are prone to play a better line of defense towards the Swiss however they may go away themselves open towards the livewire Duah, who may notch his second objective of the competitors.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 2: Kwadwo Duah to attain any time @ +275 with bet365

Trio to Be Middle of Motion

As beforehand defined, Kwadwo Duah could possibly be one in every of a variety of gamers on the middle of the motion on this conflict.

Winger Ruben Vargas may show one other risk to the Scotland objective, after a 73-minute look within the win over Hungary the place he recorded 2 photographs, each being on course.

If Scotland get something from the competition, there is no doubt it is going to focus round star man John McGinn.

The Aston Villa midfielder averaged 1.1 photographs per recreation within the Premier League this season and will take a look at the Hungary objective.

Due to this fact, a combo wager of Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, and Ruben Vargas to every have over 0.5 photographs on course may very properly be value a… shot.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tip 3: Kwadwo Duah, John McGinn, Ruben Vargas to every have over 0.5 photographs on course @ +500 with bet365