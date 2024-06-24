Scotland v Hungary LIVE: Reaction as Scotland crash out to last-gasp goal after Varga horror collision

Hungary snatched a A hundredth-minute winner to beat Scotland 1-0 and put themselves in competition for a last-16 spot at Euro 2024 whereas condemning the Scots to yet one more failure at a serious event in a match that additionally noticed Barnabas Varga stretchered off following a horror collision.

Kevin Csoboth’s breakaway objective with the final kick of the match ensured Hungary completed third in Group A with three factors whereas Scotland crashed out on the backside of the desk and are nonetheless to get by means of to the knockout part of both the Euros or World Cup of their historical past.

Hungary should now wait to see whether or not they are going to qualify for the final 16 as among the finest third-placed finishers, relying on outcomes from the opposite teams.

Earlier than the late drama, Hungary striker Varga endured a scary second as he horrifically collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Anthony Ralston. Varga seemed to be out chilly and was handled on the pitch behind a blanket curtain earlier than being stretchered off however was later reported to be secure in a Stuttgart hospital, needing cheek surgical procedure.

Relive all of the motion from a dramatic Group A conflict:

Germany snatch a 1-1 draw with Switzerland due to Niclas Fullkrug’s 92nd-minute equaliser in Group A’s different match

Scotland discover a new technique to undergo the identical previous heartbreak as Euro 2024 defeat leaves questions

22:51 , Karl Matchett

Why at all times Scotland? Why at all times like this? The identical, crushing feeling – 100 occasions over – brings the Tartan Military’s occasion at Euro 2024 crashing to a halt. With the final kick of the sport and within the A hundredth minute, Kevin Csoboth could have despatched Hungary by means of to the final 16. Within the far nook, Hungary actually celebrated like they’re within the subsequent spherical. On the different finish, as defeated heroes fell to the turf, Scotland didn’t should be instructed they had been going residence.

And so, a twelfth look at a serious event ended with a twelfth elimination on the group stage for Scotland. However that doesn’t inform the story of this marketing campaign, of this night time. Has a Scotland aspect ever acquired so shut to creating historical past on this stage? And the way did Scotland not get a penalty, for the prospect to ship themselves by means of?

Jamie Braidwood in Stuttgart:

Scotland discover a new technique to undergo the identical previous heartbreak

23:58 , Karl Matchett

Within the different sport in Group A, a reminder that Germany equalised in stoppage time by means of Fullkrug to finish prime of the quartet.

Right here’s the objective which topped the Swiss on the loss of life.

23:05 , Karl Matchett

There’ll rightly be questions of why the penalty attraction didn’t get a re-evaluation from the VAR tonight.

However Scotland can’t actually blame anyone else however themselves for a scarcity of attacking intent for a lot too lengthy, till it was too late. They solely had 4 photographs all night time to Hungary’s 12. Solely Hanley late on went remotely shut. Hungary hit the publish twice earlier than their late, late winner – there simply wasn’t sufficient from Steve Clarke’s aspect going ahead.

22:39 , Karl Matchett

Extra heartbreak for Scotland at main worldwide tournaments. It’s 12 World Cups and Euros now the place they’ve certified and been within the group stage – however gone no additional.

Their final match received at a European Championship or World Cup stays in 1996.

22:23 , Karl Matchett

Scotland keeper Angus Gunn:

“The objective on the finish was as a result of we had been going for it however the efficiency confirmed the followers what it means to us.

“Once we do look again, we created possibilities and had alternatives – it didn’t fall for us, deflections didn’t go our approach. We’re out and nothing actually issues anymore.

“It was a bit painful however hopefully the man [Varga] is alright. I can’t bear in mind an excessive amount of about it.”

22:18 , Karl Matchett

A optimistic replace right here from Hungary’s official Twitter (or X, ought to we are saying) account:

“Barnabas Varga’s situation is secure! The participant […] is at present in one of many hospitals in Stuttgart! We are going to inform you instantly if there’s any information about [his]standing!”

Varga was down for practically ten minutes earlier than being stretchered away.

22:13 , Karl Matchett

The very best…or the worst, relying in your perspective… of that last-minute motion which settled the match and Scotland’s Euro 2024 destiny. Elation and desperation.

22:07 , Karl Matchett

Scotland captain Andy Robertson talking after the match:

“We knew we needed to win, each groups needed to and so they’ve hit us on the counter-attack. It’ll take a very long time to recover from this one. That’s soccer.

“We had lots of possession first half with out actually doing something with it however we had been controlling the sport. We needed to discover that innovative and we knew there’d come a time we might go for it that bit extra however we acquired sucker-punched on the finish.

“We’ve to hope for the long run however that’s not for tonight. It’s a troublesome one, with worldwide soccer you lose gamers typically, we’ll see what occurs with that. The lads are completely gutted. What I’ll say is thanks to the nation as a result of we felt the joy again residence and sorry for letting you down.”

22:05 , Karl Matchett

“There was a scarcity of high quality, notably in ahead positions the place it issues most. You by no means thought they had been going to attain – but it was a horrible determination with the Scotland penalty.”

That’s Alan Shearer on BBC Sport at full time.

22:04 , Karl Matchett

Scotland gamers applaud their followers and they’re out on their ft. They’d a go very, very late on, they went shut as soon as by means of Hanley close to the top, however there have to be regrets from how little they attacked in that sport.

Affirmation of Group A:

Germany 7pts Switzerland 5 Hungary 3 Scotland 1

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga stretchered off in scary Euro 2024 second after horror collision

22:02 , Karl Matchett

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga was stretchered off throughout his aspect’s crunch conflict with Scotland after a horrific collision in a scary second at Euro 2024.

With the rating at 0-0 within the 68th minute of the Group A conflict, that either side wanted to win to maintain their reasonable hopes of reaching the knockout phases alive, Varga, Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Anthony Ralston all collided whereas competing for a ball within the air.

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga stretchered off at Euro 2024 after horror collision

22:01 , Karl Matchett

One closing launched ball for Scotland however that’s it – the whistle goes, Hungary get the late win and Scotland are out of Euro 2024!

GOAL! 90+10’ – Scotland 0-1 Hungary

21:59 , Karl Matchett

…and that’s heartbreak for Scotland, absolute scenes for Hungary! A brilliant-rapid counter down the suitable sees Szoboszlai play out from the sting of the field, he finds Csoboth, his go goes to Sallai, he cuts it again simply previous Szoboszlai however straight again to Csoboth and he side-foots residence the winner! After 110 minutes!

90+10’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:57 , Karl Matchett

Shankland with one other sensible cross from the suitable and Hanley heads again throughout objective – knocked behind for a nook. The nook falls for McGregor however it’s blocked and Hungary counter at tempo…

90+9’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:56 , Karl Matchett

Nice play from Shankland initially and he finds Morgan within the field however there’s a little bit of hesitation and he can’t discover room for a shot or go. It’s ultimately out and crossed from the left, the chest down falls to Hanley – THAT’S the prospect Scotland wished, however NOT to the participant they might have dreamed of. Hanley’s shot is cool, however comfortably parried out by Gulacsi.

90+7’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:54 , Karl Matchett

Scotland making an attempt to whack it ahead now and simply hoping it falls to somebody. Hungary’s counters are a little bit extra quite a few, an little extra harmful and definitely they’ve gone nearer with two efforts in opposition to the woodwork. However will both crew discover a approach by means of?

It’s full time within the different sport – Germany win the group after that late 1-1 draw.

On we go in Stuttgart and a ball down the suitable finds Christie crossing to McTominay – and he pokes over the bar! Then the offside flag goes up anyway. Three minutes to go.

90+4’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:52 , Karl Matchett

McGregor lastly takes a shot – a rifled effort which is blocked. The subsequent cross is aimed to Shankland however it’s overhit and he can’t preserve it in play.

A VERY late objective within the different sport – Fullkrug has headed in his second of the event, Germany 1-1 Switzerland, the hosts again to the highest of Group A!

90’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:50 , Karl Matchett

We’ve hit the 90 mark. Scotland have nonetheless had exactly one shot all match lengthy. That is dreadful stuff – overlook any notion that substitutions and a shift in formation from Steve Clarke late on this sport is “going for it” – they merely haven’t acquired wherever near having a go, not to mention getting the objective they want.

TEN minutes added on.

Hungary begin it with two photographs on objective, the second by Szoboszlai which is well-saved by Gunn – then Csoboth photographs throughout the face of objective and strikes the publish!

88’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:46 , Karl Matchett

Switzerland have had one other objective chalked off – this one a cushty offside determination. They nonetheless lead 1-0 and are nonetheless topping the group because it stands.

Csoboth and Nagy on in one other pair of Hungary adjustments. Hanley will get a little bit of therapy for a lower on his head. We’re going to absolutely be approaching ten minutes added on once we hit the 90 mark.

Lewis Morgan comes on for Robertson.

84’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:41 , Karl Matchett

Gilmour feeds Shankland by means of the suitable channel and his snapshot is spilled by Gulacsi, however the offside flag goes up.

Double sub with seven to play of the 90: McLean and Christie for Ralston and Gilmour.

Scotland lastly go to a 4 on the again. Not precisely going for broke however they merely should get our bodies ahead and balls into the ultimate third now. Hungary do too, however they give the impression of being nonetheless content material to swing over broad crosses.

80’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:38 , Karl Matchett

Scotland livid – they need a penalty, referee says completely not.

A by means of go set Armstrong behind the defender and there was a tangle of legs, each of them going to floor, however no foul says the Argentinian official.

Kleinheisler has been booked someplace alongside the best way for Hungary – he’s sub so possibly for the anger in direction of the officers or medics throughout that earlier incident.

On a replay, it appears to be like considerably like a foul on Armstrong however it’s not clear and no VAR investigation to say in any other case.

76’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:34 , Karl Matchett

Szoboszlai jinks previous a few tackles within the field and crosses however Scotland get a free-kick for handball.

McGinn off, Armstrong on. And Shankland for Adams – most likely 20 minutes or so for the goalscorer to make an influence.

Can they now react and eventually be a bit extra adventurous? They have to rating, easy as that. Scotland have simply received their first nook of the match.

74’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:33 , Karl Matchett

That was a prolonged stoppage however we’re hopeful over Varga – he was stretchered away, nonetheless with the blankets round him however there was no sense of urgency exactly as they departed.

Within the midst of that there was a VAR verify for a attainable penalty however not given in the long run. Stoppage should have been about seven or eight minutes in the long run.

Double sub for Hungary on the finish of it – Varga and Dardai off, Adam and Szalai on.

70’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:28 , Karl Matchett

Vargas was put straight into the restoration place by a few of his teammates and there’s a actual anger in direction of the medical employees who had been extraordinarily sluggish approaching, first for the preliminary therapy after which a second group with a stretcher. One of many gamers ultimately sprints in direction of them and races again with it in his palms himself.

It’s laborious to know what’s occurring there because the medics have put a fabric barrier round Vargas whereas they attend to him.

68’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:26 , Karl Matchett

One other Szoboszlai ball into the field sees Gunn come flying out and he clatters by means of not less than two individuals – Vargas and Ralston are each down, the Hungarian man needing fairly extreme consideration by the appears to be like of issues.

Gunn additionally needing medical therapy.

64’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:22 , Karl Matchett

Nagy on for Kinds in Hungary’s first substitution.

One other nook from Szoboszlai, this one which matches deep; Bolla crosses to the center and Dardai is there to go at objective…it bounces off his arm, off a defender’s head and over. Ref doesn’t spot it and a goal-kick is given.

Moments later Szoboszlai is lining up a shot from vary and Robertson speeds throughout to deal with his membership teammate.

60’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:17 , Karl Matchett

Lastly McGinn grabs maintain of the sport and appears to make one thing occur. He simply barrels by means of two tackles down the suitable wing, cuts infield on the byline and will shoot type a slim angle – however as a substitute tries to drag it again in direction of McTominay who’s on his heels and the defender is ready to clear.

One thing for the Scots followers to roar at, not less than.

We’ve performed an hour; they’ve had one shot. Scotland’s cumulative xG in a sport they should win is 0.03.

56’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:15 , Karl Matchett

Szoboszlai rampages ahead and spreads play left, with Sallai ultimately taking pictures and putting Ralston’s arm – however it’s by his aspect and that’s by no means a penalty. One other nook for Hungary although.

This time the supply is to the close to publish and Scotland take care of it nicely sufficient.

Who will blink first right here? They will’t preserve cautious for the entire 90 minutes, in fact they don’t need to depart gaps on the again however to date neither look able to scoring within the present set-ups.

52’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:11 , Karl Matchett

A phrase with Hungarian boss Rossi now by the ref, who’s stern certainly in his method tonight.

Scotland unable to actually get into the ultimate third with any numbers simply but – how lengthy will Clarke give it earlier than he thinks about subs?

Robertson units Adams away down the left and the striker cuts it to shoot excessive and wild – that’s not less than their first shot of the sport.

A reminder Germany path to Switzerland within the different sport – Sommer has been pressured into an early save by Musiala because the hosts look to step up issues.

48’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:08 , Karl Matchett

Sallai turns and shoots on the spin, however doesn’t make nice connection – it’s a routine save for Gunn. Hungary have come out faster and extra adventurous wanting first on this half.

McTominay thinks he’s received the ball on the sting of the Hungary field however the ref disagrees and it’s not only a foul, it’s a card – he’ll be suspended for the final 16 if Scotland do undergo.

46′ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

21:03 , Karl Matchett

Proper – we’re again underway and no subs for both aspect. Goalless to date, a draw no good for both crew. Each should go for it, let’s hope the standard and the tempo picks up considerably.

HT – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:56 , Karl Matchett

Photos from the top of the primary half – that reserving for Schafer and Orban’s shut name, hitting the bar.

HT – Switzerland 1-0 Germany

20:49 , Karl Matchett

The hosts behind on the break after Ndoye’s opener. Andrich’s strike was dominated out earlier on.

Because it stands, Switzerland are prime of Group A, Germany second. Scotland are third however with solely two factors, which may be very unlikely to be sufficient.

Germany wanting a contact anxious. Getting lots of these little passes flawed, or snatching at photographs — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 23, 2024

HT – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:48 , Karl Matchett

Szoboszlai lashes a left-footed shot goalward with the ultimate act of the half however it’s rising and over. And that’s the whistle, half the sport over and achieved with. Half Scotland’s likelihood to make the final 16 gone.

No actual risk from them regardless of a number of early possession; Hungary have had the odd opening by means of set items however with each groups needing to win it stays Scotland 0-0 Hungary.

45’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:46 , Karl Matchett

Schafer and Hendry each go clattering right into a deal with in the course of the pitch…the Scot wins the ball and the Hungarian earns himself a yellow card – on the replay that’s a fairly cowardly stamp slightly than an tried deal with and the ref has achieved very nicely to see that. Third reserving for the Magyars tonight.

McKenna rises to try to head goalward from a dinked cross however it’s off his shoulder and simple for Gulacsi.

One minute added on.

42’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:44 , Karl Matchett

Orban HAS to attain! Szoboszlai dinks his free-kick over the wall and the defence and Orban has run behind – he nods previous Gunn from simply 4 or 5 yards out however it clips the crossbar and bounces over!

Huge likelihood, better of the sport to date for both nation.

Into the ultimate jiffy earlier than the break.

40’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:41 , Karl Matchett

The bagpipes are again out within the stands because the followers try to induce Scotland again upfield as soon as extra.

Good work between Ralston and Adams however the cross doesn’t sit properly for McTominay to get a shot in on objective and in the long run McGinn’s second cross fades by means of to the keeper. Adams provides one other free-kick away on the different finish for a excessive boot.

Celebrations for Switzerland. All slightly attritional between Scotland and Hungary to date.

36’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:35 , Karl Matchett

The final 5 or ten minutes have undoubtedly swung – extra possession from Hungary, extra set-piece deliveries from them and a lot of the sport being performed in Scotland’s half of the pitch.

Nothing too dramatic but for Gunn to take care of – Sallai whacks one from vary over the bar as if to stress that time.

Scotland wanting a little bit uncomfortable now.

32’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:33 , Karl Matchett

It’s central, it’s pretty far out, however it’s undoubtedly in Szoboszlai territory – foolish free-kick to provide away by Scotland.

The Hungary captain strains it up, alters the ball…and curls it into the wall and over the bar. Good defensive work by McKenna, by the appears to be like of issues.

Szoboszlai goes over to take the nook as nicely and it’s Hanley this time who rises to go clear.

GOAL – Switzerland 1-0 Germany

20:31 , Karl Matchett

Aim alert: Switzerland 1-0 Germany – and this one will depend! A low cross from the left sees Ndoye race in on the close to publish and he’s nearly onside to rattle residence previous Neuer. Switzerland prime because it stands.

28’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:29 , Karl Matchett

A second yellow card for Hungary, this time it’s Willi Orban who clattered by means of his man.

One other set piece is poor, this time Gilmour’s, and Hungary’s fast counter ends in a nook, Ralston deflecting Kerkez’s cross behind. Takes a few makes an attempt however Scotland clear it.

24’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:25 , Karl Matchett

Kerkez hauls down McGinn after a poor tried clearance and it’s a free-kick, proper channel once more. Respectable likelihood for a extra harmful supply this time and the captain stands over it – Robertson’s ball is cleared by the primary man. Poor effort.

Not an excessive amount of but from McTominay, in or outdoors the field. Scotland actually need to get him extra concerned, both within the build-up play or simply pushing ahead alongside and past Adams.

20’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:21 , Karl Matchett

Bolla makes a sensible run behind the defence however McKenna recovers nicely to chop out the go and halt the hazard. Scotland not but actually capable of threaten Gulacsi; Hungary have largely been with out the ball on this first 20 minutes however they’ve had one or two moments on the break or with that earlier lengthy shot.

All very cagey and tense, as you’d anticipate. Good play by Gilmour initially after which by McGinn, each in the suitable channel, however the latter’s eventual cross is overhit and out.

16’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:19 , Karl Matchett

Aim within the different sport – Germany lead Switzerland due to a primary worldwide objective by Robert Andrich. Besides..it’s not. Dominated out after a VAR verify for a foul by Musiala earlier than Andrich took the shot, which was a rasper from vary. Nonetheless 0-0 then!

In the meantime Kinds has gone by means of the again of McGregor and the Hungarian is straight away booked.

12’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:14 , Karl Matchett

Respectable early ball retention from the Scots, not likely overcommitting numbers ahead however gently progressing whereas preserving the door locked on the identical time.

A choice goes in opposition to Hendry and he reacts angrily – the ref is having none of that and bellows at him to return and have a phrase.

Tonight’s official is Facundo Tello, an Argentinian. Why? Learn on to search out out…

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

What do you get whenever you mix a stag do in Shoreditch, a veteran Aberdeen defender in drag, and a Nineteen Seventies disco hit by the Spanish duo Baccara? The reply is the sound of one other summer season of worldwide soccer, and the unlikely anthem of the Tartan Military’s adventures at Euro 2024 in Germany.

8’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:09 , Karl Matchett

Dardai clatters into McTominay and Scotland have received a succession of early challenges and set items. One such supply is nodded on towards Adams – it wants a very good defensive interception to cease the prospect on objective. Then it’s a fast break and a long-range shot from Sallai, which bounces in entrance of Gunn and forces him into a clumsy save!

4’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:05 , Karl Matchett

We’ll be preserving you posted on updates from the Switzerland vs Germany sport in fact, however our major focus is that this one – that is the one which issues.

It’s ferocious and fierce in midfield already, either side throwing in some large tackles and preserving one another trustworthy. Promising possession for Scotland within the opening phases, Gilmour getting on the ball lots.

1’ – Scotland 0-0 Hungary

20:01 , Karl Matchett

AND WE ARE GO!

Two Liverpool gamers contest the toss, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai the captains of their respective nations.

Hungary get us underway and…errr, the referee calls it again. False begin, he’s sad too many had been within the opposition half. Give it a relaxation! Again underway as soon as extra.