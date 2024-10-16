Score, updates, highlights for friendly match

New U.S. males’s nationwide soccer workforce coach Mauricio Pochettino will get his first huge take a look at when his workforce faces rival Mexico in Zapopan, Mexico, close to Guadalajara, on Tuesday evening.

This match marks the USMNT’s first pleasant in Mexico since 2012, which coincidentally is the workforce’s solely win in Mexico in 28 all-time matches performed within the nation. That 2012 pleasant befell on the Estadio Azteca in Mexico Metropolis. Tuesday evening’s match might be held on the Estadio Akron, which is the house of Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara.

The Pochettino period with the USMNT bought off to a promising begin on Saturday, when the U.S. defeated Panama, 2-0, in Austin, Texas. Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi every scored objectives within the win. Pepi, nevertheless, won’t be out there to play in opposition to Mexico; neither will the workforce’s high participant, Christian Pulisic, in addition to mainstay Weston McKennie.

USA TODAY Sports activities will present updates, highlights and evaluation from the USMNT’s pleasant match in opposition to Mexico on Tuesday evening:

Yellow card for Aidan Morris

Aidan Morris was given a yellow card within the thirty fourth minute for a problem on Cesar Huerta. Morris was going for the ball, however as Huerta moved to evade him, Morris caught the highest of his foot. The referee rapidly confirmed the yellow, a lot to the anger of Morris and his teammates. — Nancy Armour

Mexico 1, US 0: Raúl Jiménez scores on free kick

Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez pummeled a free kick into the highest proper nook of the aim and out of the attain of USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to provide Mexico a lead 22 minutes into Tuesday evening’s pleasant.

Jiménez’s aim got here on account of a foul by Aidan Morris on Mexico’s Roberto Alvarado.

Jiménez — who performs membership soccer for Fulham of the English Premier League — now has 34 objectives in 105 appearances. — Jim Reineking

Mexico legend Andres Guardado says goodbye

Andres Guardado’s time with El Tri has come to an finish.

Guardado, whose 182 appearances with the nationwide workforce are essentially the most of any Mexico participant, was subbed off to loud applause within the nineteenth minute. The pleasant with the U.S. was his final with the Mexican nationwide workforce.

Guardado, 38, has been a fixture for El Tri since 2005. He performed in 5 World Cups, and was captain of the 2018 squad. — Nancy Armour

Late lineup change for USMNT

U.S. Soccer introduced proper earlier than kickoff that Miles Robinson will change Mark McKenzie within the beginning lineup. No purpose was given for the change.

Footwear to fill with Christian Pulisic out

Not having Christian Pulisic won’t ever be an excellent factor for the USMNT. Nonetheless, his and 4 different gamers’ return to their golf equipment forward of Tuesday evening’s sport in opposition to Mexico will give different gamers a chance to make an impression on Mauricio Pochettino.

“It’s somewhat bit unhappy as a result of these guys (who left), they have been right here and so they wished to assist and play for the workforce,” Pochettino mentioned Monday. “However on the similar time, when one door is closed, one other will be opened. For positive it’s a risk for one more participant.”

Along with Pulisic, who returned to AC Milan for “load administration,” Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Zack Steffen and Marlon Fossey had minor accidents and went again to their golf equipment for analysis and therapy. McKennie is an everyday starter, and Pepi scored in opposition to Panama after coming in as a second-half-substitute Saturday.

“It’s actually necessary for the (remaining) gamers as a result of they’re going to have the chance to play and present their high quality,” Pochettino mentioned.

The primary to learn is Malik Tillman, who bought the beginning in Pulisic’s place.

“Malik is an unbelievable expertise,” Pochettino mentioned, likening him to Dele Alli, who performed for him at Tottenham.

“We have to use our expertise to attempt to problem him, to attempt to compete on this means,” Pochettino mentioned. “As a result of if Malik competed in the best way (Dele Alli) used to compete, for positive (he) has the capability, the expertise the physique, the ability, every part.

“That’s not to say one thing, to absorb a foul means. I feel he’s an incredible expertise,” Pochettino added. “It’s solely to assist him be higher and higher. As a result of for us, it’s not sufficient. Like Pulisic or completely different gamers. We have to assist them be higher and higher. Sure, they’re good gamers. Is it sufficient? No.” — Nancy Armour

USMNT vs. Mexico TV channel

The tv broadcast might be out there on TNT, with pregame protection beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. A Spanish-language tv broadcast is offered on TUDN and Univision.

USMNT vs. Mexico reside stream

The match will stream on Max and Peacock, with pregame protection beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Streaming can be out there on fubo.

The place is the USMNT’s pleasant in opposition to Mexico being performed?

The Mexico-USMNT pleasant might be held at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, close to Guadalajara, Mexico. The stadium is dwelling to Chivas de Guadalajara, a 12-time Liga MX champion and two-time Concacaf Champions League winner.

USMNT beginning lineup vs. Mexico

Mauricio Pochettino’s second beginning lineup appears so much like his first.

The brand new U.S. males’s nationwide workforce coach made just one change for Tuesday evening’s sport in opposition to archrival Mexico in Guadalajara, and he didn’t a lot have a selection. With Christian Pulisic allowed to return to AC Milan for “load administration” causes, Pochettino inserted Malik Tillman into the beginning lineup.

The remainder of the 11 remained the identical, with Matt Turner beginning in aim and Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson on the again line. Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah, Gianluca Busio and Aidan Morris be part of Tillman within the midfield, and Josh Sargent begins at ahead.

The remaining 9 gamers are all out there as substitutes.

Along with Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Zack Steffen and Marlon Fossey returned to their golf equipment after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Panama in Pochettino’s debut. Pulisic and Pepi have been the one two who performed in that sport, with Pulisic recording the help on Musah’s aim and Pepi scoring deep in stoppage time after coming in instead within the second half. — Nancy Armour

Mexico beginning lineup vs. USMNT

USMNT star Christian Pulisic, together with Weston McKennie, Marlon Fossey, Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen won’t be out there for the workforce’s pleasant in opposition to Mexico.

Pulisic headed again to his membership workforce, AC Milan, with what U.S. Soccer known as “load administration.” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino had beforehand expressed concern over Pulisic’s heavy workload.

McKennie — who didn’t play in Saturday’s win over Panama — together with Fossey, Pepi and Steffen have “minor accidents” and likewise will return to their respective membership groups.

No further gamers have been added to the roster for the sport in opposition to Mexico to switch the absent gamers.

Which gamers are on the USMNT roster?

Goalkeepers (4): Ethan Horvath (Cardiff Metropolis/Wales), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/England)

Defenders (8): Marlon Fossey (Commonplace Liege/Belgium), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/Italy), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/France), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/England), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/Germany), Auston Trusty (Celtic/Scotland)

Midfielders (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/England), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/Italy), Weston McKennie (Juventus/Italy), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/England), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/Italy), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyonnais/France), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands)

Forwards (6): Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/Italy), Josh Sargent (Norwich Metropolis/England), Brandon Vazquez (C.F. Monterrey/Mexico), Haji Wright (Coventry Metropolis/England), Alex Zendejas (Membership América/Mexico)

Which gamers are on the Mexico roster?

Goalkeepers (3): Luis Malagón (Membership América), Guillermo Ochoa (AVS Futebol/Portugal), Raúl Rangel (Chivas de Guadalajara)

Defenders (8): Edson Álvarez (West Ham United/England), Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL), Bryan González (Pachuca), Rodrigo Huescas (FC Copenhagen/Denmark), César Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow/Russia), Jesús Orozco (Chivas de Guadalajara), Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul), Johan Vásquez (Genoa/Italy)

Midfielders (8): Sebastián Córdova (Tigres UANL), Andrés Guardado (León), Érik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens/Greece), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders/USA)

Forwards (7): Roberto Alvarado (Chivas de Guadalajara), Germán Berterame (Monterrey), Ozziel Herrera (Tigres UANL), César Huerta (Pumas UNAM), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham/England), Diego Lainez (Tigres UANL), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas UNAM), Alexis Vega (Toluca)

Why Seattle Sounders’ Obed Vargas is with Mexico and never USMNT

Regardless of enjoying for the youth U.S. nationwide groups at each the U-20 and U-23 groups — together with representing the U.S. on the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup — Obed Vargas accomplished a FIFA-approved one-time change from the USMNT to play for Mexico on the worldwide stage.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer for Main League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders FC, with whom he performed a significant function in serving to win the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

Vargas performed twice this yr for Mexico’s U-23 workforce and acquired his first name as much as the senior nationwide workforce for this worldwide window and will make his El Tri debut in opposition to the rival U.S.

“I actually felt like I accomplished my profession,” Vargas mentioned final week. “Simply getting the call-up and realizing that I’m going to be there. It simply felt like I made it.”

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Vargas is the primary Alaskan to play for a males’s senior nationwide soccer workforce.

Vargas has made 52 begins and 65 appearances with the Sounders since making his MLS debut in 2021. When he made his Sounders debut, Vargas was 15 years and 351 days outdated and was the third-youngest participant in MLS historical past behind Freddy Adu and Alphonso Davies. He has since been surpassed by a number of different gamers. — Jim Reineking

In September, Mauricio Pochettino was named the brand new coach for the U.S. males’s nationwide soccer workforce, marking a serious shift for this system.

It isn’t simply that Pochettino, 52, is a brand new voice with a special type of play from the workforce’s earlier supervisor Gregg Berhalter. It is that the Argentine — who has coached a number of Premier League golf equipment, and has had success within the Champions League — has the type of confirmed observe document on the high of the worldwide sport that U.S. Soccer has by no means been capable of entry for the USMNT. — Jason Anderson

USMNT 2024 schedule and outcomes

Jan. 20 (pleasant) — Slovenia 1, United States 0

March 21 (Nations League semifinal) — United States 3, Jamaica 1

March 24 (Nations League last) — United States 2, Mexico 0

June 8 (pleasant) — Colombia 5, United States 1

June 12 (pleasant) — United States 1, Brazil 1

June 23 (Copa America) — United States 2, Bolivia 0

June 27 (Copa America) — Panama 2, United States 1

July 1 (Copa America) — Uruguay 1, United States 0

Sept. 7 (pleasant) — Canada 2, United States 1

Sept. 10 (pleasant) — United States 1, New Zealand 1

Oct. 12 (pleasant) —United States 2, Panama 0

Oct. 15 (pleasant) — Mexico vs. United States

Nov. 14 or 15 (Nations League quarterfinal, Leg 1) — United States vs. TBD

Nov. 18 (Nations League quarterfinal, Leg 2) — United States vs. TBD

