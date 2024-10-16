Score, updates, highlights for friendly match

New U.S. males’s nationwide soccer workforce coach Mauricio Pochettino will get his first huge take a look at when his workforce faces rival Mexico in Zapopan, Mexico, close to Guadalajara, on Tuesday evening.

This match marks the USMNT’s first pleasant in Mexico since 2012, which coincidentally is the workforce’s solely win in Mexico in 28 all-time matches performed within the nation. That 2012 pleasant befell on the Estadio Azteca in Mexico Metropolis. Tuesday evening’s match might be held on the Estadio Akron, which is the house of Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara.

The Pochettino period with the USMNT bought off to a promising begin on Saturday, when the U.S. defeated Panama, 2-0, in Austin, Texas. Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi every scored objectives within the win. Pepi, nevertheless, won’t be out there to play in opposition to Mexico; neither will the workforce’s high participant, Christian Pulisic, in addition to mainstay Weston McKennie.