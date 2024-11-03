Score recap, highlights from Week 10 college football

Miami soccer needed to sweat a bit, however finally the Hurricanes took care of enterprise Saturday vs. ACC rival Duke and former head coach Manny Diaz. The 53-31 win ought to cement its standing earlier than the primary Faculty Soccer Playoff rankings are unveiled.

The No. 5 Hurricanes (9-0) trailed the Blue Devils (6-3) 28-17 early within the third quarter, however Heisman hopeful Cam Ward and firm turned up the depth after that, helped by some well timed turnovers by opposing quarterback Maalik Murphy. The ultimate nail within the coffin got here through an extended landing by Xavier Restrepo, which tied the all-time Miami file for receptions held by Mike Harley and broke Santana Moss’s receiving yards file.

Ward ended the day 25 of 41 for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns, the third time he is hit that yardage marker this season and the second time he is had that many TDs. He additionally fumbled and threw an interception. Restrepo led all receivers with 146 yards on eight catches with three touchdowns.

Damien Martinez had 11 carries for 66 yards, whereas Mark Fletcher Jr. ran 12 instances for 65 yards and a landing a day after his father’s funeral.

Murphy had a powerful recreation general, going 25 of 41 for 325 yards and three touchdowns, however the three interceptions and fumble have been pricey. Operating again Peyton Jones had 132 whole yards and two TDs, whereas Sahmir Hagans led Duke with 9 catches for 139 yards and a rating.

Miami vs Duke rating updates

Miami Hurricanes soccer highlights vs Duke

Last: Miami 53, Duke 31

The Hurricanes enhance to 9-0 (5-0 in ACC) whereas the Blue Devils fall to 6-3 (2-3). Subsequent up for Miami is Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Maalik Murphy, Cam Ward fumble on consecutive drives

Miami pressured a turnover on the second straight possession, this time getting Maalik Murphy to fumble. It was recovered by Akheem Mesidor, giving the Hurricanes the ball at Duke’s 35. Mario Cristobal stored Cam Ward within the recreation, and he practically received his sixth landing of the sport as tight finish Riley Williams took a go 29 yards right down to the 5-yard line. However then Ward was hit within the again by a blitzing Terry Moore, resulting in a fumble that gave Duke the ball again.

It is most likely finest if Ward sat the remainder of this one out. He has a fair 400 yards with 5 TDs.

Rating: Miami 53, Duke 31 | 2:00 in 4th quarter

Mark Fletcher Jr. landing comes after Jadais Richard interception, damage

Maalik Murphy threw his third interception of the sport, this one to Jadais Richard. The junior injured his leg on the finish of his return, and he was helped off the sphere. He was seen getting onto a cart heading to the locker room.

Sam Brown Jr. practically gave Cam Ward his sixth landing of the day, however he was dominated out on the 1-yard line. Mark Fletcher Jr. completed it off with a landing, a day after the workforce got here to Fort Lauderdale to attend his father’s funeral.

Rating: Miami 53, Duke 31 | 5:37 in 4th quarter

Xavier Restrepo breaks Miami receiving information with 66-yard landing

Cam Ward discovered Xavier Restrepo on a slant that the receiver took 66 yards for a landing, tying Mike Harley’s Miami file for profession receptions and breaking Reggie Wayne’s file for profession receiving yards.

The catch was Restrepo’s 182nd with the Hurricanes and gave him 2,573 receiving yards in his profession. He has eight receptions for 146 yards and three TDs right now.

Ward has 345 passing yards and 5 touchdowns, his second recreation this season with that many.

Rating: Miami 46, Duke 31 | 7:36 in 4th quarter

Cam Ward interception to Chandler Rivers

Miami held Duke to a three-and-out thanks largely to a swarm of tacklers taking down Star Thomas on second down. After getting the ball again, Sam Brown Jr. made a pleasant transfer to get 20 yards. Xavier Restrepo practically set each the varsity receptions and yardage information on a deep ball that received knocked down.

Then Cam Ward made a horrible determination throwing throughout his physique whereas falling out of bounds. The leap ball was intercepted by Chandler Rivers, who received a choose in a 3rd straight recreation.

Duke practically gave it again on third down as each Omar Frederique and Francisco Mauigoa had a shot at, nevertheless it fell incomplete. The Hurricanes took over after a punt.

Rating: Miami 39, Duke 31 | 8:21 in 4th quarter

Cam Ward’s fourth landing a bomb to Jacolby George

Duke tried a squib kick that Elija Lofton introduced again to midfield. Then Cam Ward struck, unleashing a stunning go to Jacobly George for his fourth landing go of the day.

Ward is now 20 of 34 for 259 yards and has his fourth four-TD recreation of the season. George has 74 yards on three catches. Mario Cristobal opted to kick the additional level to go up by 8.

Rating: Miami 39, Duke 31 | 12:56 in 4th quarter

Jordan Moore spotlight catch units up Duke discipline purpose

Duke is not carried out but, getting the ball close to midfield in simply two performs. Then Jordan Moore made an unreal one-handed stretch seize to get the ball contained in the purple zone because the third quarter ended.

Duke failed on a jet sweep that Que’Sean Brown tried to go, however Tyler Baron was penalized for a facemask, giving the Blue Devils first-and-goal. However three straight incompletions introduced out Todd Pelino for a 24-yard discipline purpose. Murphy is nineteen of 31 for 278 yards and three TDs, whereas Sahmir Hagans has seven catches for 123 yards.

Rating: Miami 32, Duke 31 | 13:41 in 4th quarter

OJ Frederique interception units up Elija Lofton landing

Maalik Murphy threw his second interception on a deep ball when OJ Frederique Jr. made a terrific play to get into place in opposition to Jordan Moore. He ran the ball again to the Duke 38.

Cam Ward went again to work shortly, however a slant to Jacolby George that appeared at first to be a landing was dominated incomplete. Replay confirmed the ball slip via George’s arms and hit the turf. After a Xavier Restrepo 6-yard slant, Ward handed to tight finish Elija Lofton for a landing.

Ward is as much as 210 passing yards, and the Hurricanes are again in entrance. Restrepo is one catch shy of tying Mike Harley’s faculty file.

Rating: Miami 32, Duke 28 | 3:08 in third quarter

Cam Ward, Xavier Restrepo join for Miami landing

After Chris Johnson Jr. returned the kickoff to the Miami 31-yard line, Cam Ward hit Xavier Restrepo with a 20-yard catch-and-run. Mark Fletcher Jr. bulldozed his means 16 yards, and Duke security Terry Moore was injured on the play. Restrepo could not haul in a 30-yard bomb, however Ward did preserve the chains transferring with a slant to Jacolby George, who then made an unimaginable catch on the sideline on the following play.

Ward hurried the ‘Canes to the road and threw a fast 3-yard landing go to Restrepo. He then ran up the center for the 2-point conversion. Restrepo is 2 catches and 46 yards shy of faculty information, and he is 9 yards wanting Reggie Wayne for second.

Rating: Duke 28, Miami 25 | 7:16 in third quarter

Maalik Murphy throws third landing to widen Duke lead

Duke continued to maneuver at will in opposition to the Miami protection to open the second half. Maalik Murphy accomplished three straight passes, together with a 34-yard acquire to Sahmir Hagans to get the ball to the Hurricanes’ 15. Manny Diaz opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 on the 6-yard line, and Jordan Moore was as soon as once more huge open beneath for a walk-in landing.

The Blue Devils marched down the sphere for a 10-play, 4:57 drive to widen the hole. Miami is formally on upset alert.

Rating: Duke 28, Miami 17 | 10:03 in third quarter

Miami trails Duke at halftime

After a 6-yard run by Damien Martinez, Cam Ward threw two incompletions, together with one which Chandler Rivers knocked out of Isaiah Horton’s arms. It was Miami’s third three-and-out of their final 4 possessions of the half. That they had three all season getting into right now, with two coming within the opener vs. Florida.

After an early penalty, Duke ended up working out the clock within the first half. They will obtain the kickoff to begin the third quarter.

Rating: Duke 21, Miami 17 | Halftime

Duke takes lead on Maalik Murphy landing to Peyton Jones

Maalik Murphy began 1 of 6 for six yards and an interception, however ever since, he is been on fireplace with 4 passes for 20 or extra yards. Miami helped the Blue Devils down the sphere with three penalties for 40 yards. Sahmir Hagans took a bubble display screen to the 13-yard line, then left the sphere after a punishing hit by Francisco Mauigoa. The linebacker went to punch the ball however ended up punching Hagans’ helmet as an alternative. No penalty was referred to as.

Duke has gotten success utilizing Miami’s ravenous protection in opposition to it. After some misdirection, Murphy hit Peyton Jones on one other go beneath that permit the working again scamper simply into the top zone. Murphy is now 11 of 18 for 159 yards, whereas Jones has 94 whole yards and each a dashing and receiving TD.

Rating: Duke 21, Miami 17 | 1:47 in 2nd quarter

Andres Borregales discipline purpose lets Miami regain lead

The Hurricanes responded to Duke’s rating with some robust runs by Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr. Cam Ward appeared to audible to a QB draw on third-and-8, and it was a terrific name, as he plunged up the uncovered center of the sphere for a primary down previous midfield.

Ward could not hit Isaiah Horton on two straight slants, however the second drew a go interference by Chandler Rivers. A miscommunication with heart Zach Carpenter practically led to a fumble on the 5-yard line, however the Hurricanes managed to get a 29-yard Andres Borregales discipline purpose. It was a 12-play, 6:24 drive that stalled within the purple zone.

Rating: Miami 17, Duke 14 | 4:51 in 2nd quarter

Maalik Murphy finds Sahmir Hagans for Duke landing to tie rating

Duke is beginning to get issues occurring offense. After a second straight three-and-out by Miami, Maalik Murphy uncorked a stunning 40-yard go that fell into the ready arms of Peyton Jones on the Hurricanes’ 32. Then on third-and-5, Murphy dropped a go underneath the flat to a large open Sahmir Hagans, who sprinted in for a 27-yard landing.

Jones has 78 whole yards, and it is a new ballgame.

Rating: Miami 14, Duke 14 | 11:15 in 2nd quarter

Peyton Jones landing ends run of massive performs for Duke

Duke lastly noticed success on offense after Miami’s subsequent punt. The Blue Devils had three straight large performs: a catch-and-run for 21 yards from Maalik Murphy to Sahmir Hagans, a 27-yard burst up the center from working again Peyton Jones and an unimaginable sideline catch by Jordan Moore to place the ball at Miami’s 8-yard line. Jones completed it off with a landing run, and Duke’s hurry-up offense confirmed what it could actually do.

Rating: Miami 14, Duke 7 | 2:28 in 1st quarter

Mishael Powell interception results in Cam McCormick landing

Duke’s offense hasn’t gotten something going early on. Miami held them to a three-and-out, then after downing a punt on the 5-yard line, quarterback Maalik Murphy opted to go lengthy. The go was simply grabbed by security Mishael Powell, and he gave the Hurricanes the ball on the Duke 45.

Mark Fletcher Jr., enjoying a day after his father’s funeral, had just a few 10-yard runs, and Cam Ward completed the drive with a 2-yard landing go to Cam McCormick, enjoying in his ninth season of school soccer. Xavier Restrepo is as much as 4 catches and 51 yards, making him 4 catches and 69 yards wanting faculty information.

Rating: Miami 14, Duke 0 | 5:04 in 1st quarter

Cam Ward throws one other thrilling landing to Xavier Restrepo

Miami took the opening kickoff and received on the board early. Cam Ward added to his Heisman spotlight reel with a 35-yard scrambling bomb to Xavier Restrepo. Jacolby George was additionally within the space.

Restrepo already has two catches for 45 yards. He is six catches from Mike Harley’s faculty file and 75 yards from Santana Moss’ file.

Rating: Miami 7, Duke 0 | 11:53 in 1st quarter

Faculty GameDay picks for Miami vs Duke

“I do not know what number of hip thrusts Cam Ward will do after touchdowns,” Pat McAfee stated to visitor picker Keegan-Michael Key, joking concerning the well-known landing celebration skit from “Key & Peele.” However everyone on ESPN’s Faculty GameDay panel picked Miami to beat Duke. Lee Corso did appear to indicate the Hurricanes would win by solely an Andres Borregales discipline purpose.

Cam Ward Heisman odds

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is without doubt one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, together with Colorado huge receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Listed below are the gamers with one of the best odds to win the Heisman in accordance with BetMGM:

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: +170 Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: +280 Cam Ward, QB, Miami: +300 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: +550 Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson: +2200

Xavier Restrepo nears Miami receiving information

Senior huge receiver Xavier Restrepo enters Saturday’s recreation with 174 receptions and a pair of,427 receiving yards, each nearing Miami information.

Miami profession reception leaders

Mike Harley (2017-21): 182 Xavier Restrepo (2020-present): 174 Reggie Wayne (1997-2000: 173 Stacy Coley (2013-16): 167 Lamar Thomas (1989-92): 144

Miami profession receiving yards leaders

Santana Moss (1997-2000): 2,547 Reggie Wayne (1997-2000): 2,510 Xavier Restrepo (2020-present): 2,427 Michael Irvin (1985-87): 2,423 Lamar Thomas (1989-92): 2,271

Manny Diaz: Duke coach’s file at Miami

Duke head coach Manny Diaz was head coach at Miami for 3 seasons. He was employed in 2019 and went 21-15. Miami fired him to herald Mario Cristobal, then the top coach at Oregon. This is a have a look at Diaz’s time with the Hurricanes:

2019: 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), misplaced Independence Bowl

6-7 (4-4 in ACC), misplaced Independence Bowl 2020: 8-3 (7-2 in ACC), completed No. 18 in CFP rankings, misplaced Cheez-It Bowl

8-3 (7-2 in ACC), completed No. 18 in CFP rankings, misplaced Cheez-It Bowl 2021: 7-5 (5-3 in ACC), fired Dec. 6

Miami vs Duke damage updates

Miami defensive again Damari Brown has been out with a lower-body damage because the season-opener vs. Florida.

Duke tight finish Nicky Dalmolin and Jeremiah Halsey are reportedly out for the season. Operating again Jaquez Moore has been out since September 28 vs. North Carolina.

Miami uniforms vs Duke

The Hurricanes are sporting inexperienced jerseys and pants with the standard white helmets right now.

Miami vs Duke time right now

Date: Saturday, November 2

Saturday, November 2 Time: Midday ET

Midday ET Location: Exhausting Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

What channel is Miami vs Duke recreation on right now?

Miami vs. Duke will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 10 of the 2024 school soccer season. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will name the sport from the sales space at Exhausting Rock Stadium, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming choices for the sport embrace ESPN+ and Fubo, which gives a free trial to new subscribers.

The 2024 Hurricanes boast 5 preseason All-ACC gamers, essentially the most of any workforce. They’re led by quarterback Cam Ward, a Washington State switch and the preseason ACC Participant of the 12 months. The opposite alternatives: receiver Xavier Restrepo, defensive finish Rueben Bain Jr., linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and kicker Andres Borregales.

The 2024 Blue Devils are led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Maalik Murphy (1,796 yards, 17 touchdowns) and graduate working again Star Thomas (681 yards, 5 touchdowns).

Miami vs Duke historical past

Collection file: Miami leads, 15-5

Miami leads, 15-5 Miami’s final win: November 27, 2021 (47-10)

November 27, 2021 (47-10) Duke’s final win: October 22, 2022 (45-21)

James Fragoza, Faculty Soccer Community: Miami 37, Duke 13

“Murphy has actually struggled to attach within the intermediate components of the sphere, forcing the offense into third-down conditions that it’s unable to transform (30.1%, 127th). The scheme’s fast tempo of play will negate a few of Miami’s pass-rush prowess, nevertheless it’s tough to see a path to achievement, particularly with the bottom recreation averaging a paltry 3.5 yards per try.”

Sport traces and odds from BetMGM as of Friday:

Unfold: Miami (-20½)

Miami (-20½) Over/underneath : 54½ factors

: 54½ factors Cash line: Duke +900, Miami -1600

Miami vs Duke climate updates

Climate.com predicts 83 levels with principally cloudy skies at kickoff in Miami Gardens. Winds are anticipated to blow out of the east at 13 mph. There may be a few 25% likelihood of rain.

August 31: at Florida (W, 41-17)

September 7: vs. Florida A&M (W 56-9)

September 14: vs. Ball State (W 62-0)

September 21: at USF (W 50-15)

September 27: vs. Virginia Tech* (W 38-34)

October 5: at California* (W 39-38)

October 12: Open

October 19: at Louisville* (W 52-45)

October 26: vs. Florida State* (W 36-14)

November 2:vs. Duke*, midday

November 9: at Georgia Tech*

November 16: Open

November 23: vs. Wake Forest*

November 30: at Syracuse*

File: 8-0 (4-0 in ACC)

*- ACC recreation

Duke soccer schedule 2024

August 30: vs Elon (W 26-3)

September 6: at Northwestern (W 26-20, 2OT)

September 14: vs UConn (W 26-21)

September 21: at Center Tennessee (W 45-17)

September 28: vs North Carolina* (W 21-20)

October 5: at Georgia Tech* (L 24-14)

October 12: Open

October 18: vs Florida State* (W 23-16)

October 26: vs SMU* (L 28-27, OT)

November 2: at Miami*, midday

November 9: at NC State*

November 16: Open

November 23: vs Virginia Tech*

November 30: at Wake Forest*

File: 6-2 (2-2 in ACC)

*- ACC recreation

(This story has been up to date so as to add new data and images.)

