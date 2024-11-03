Score recap, highlights from Week 10 college football

Miami soccer needed to sweat a bit, however finally the Hurricanes took care of enterprise Saturday vs. ACC rival Duke and former head coach Manny Diaz. The 53-31 win ought to cement its standing earlier than the primary Faculty Soccer Playoff rankings are unveiled.

The No. 5 Hurricanes (9-0) trailed the Blue Devils (6-3) 28-17 early within the third quarter, however Heisman hopeful Cam Ward and firm turned up the depth after that, helped by some well timed turnovers by opposing quarterback Maalik Murphy. The ultimate nail within the coffin got here through an extended landing by Xavier Restrepo, which tied the all-time Miami file for receptions held by Mike Harley and broke Santana Moss’s receiving yards file.

Ward ended the day 25 of 41 for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns, the third time he is hit that yardage marker this season and the second time he is had that many TDs. He additionally fumbled and threw an interception. Restrepo led all receivers with 146 yards on eight catches with three touchdowns.

Damien Martinez had 11 carries for 66 yards, whereas Mark Fletcher Jr. ran 12 instances for 65 yards and a landing a day after his father’s funeral.

Murphy had a powerful recreation general, going 25 of 41 for 325 yards and three touchdowns, however the three interceptions and fumble have been pricey. Operating again Peyton Jones had 132 whole yards and two TDs, whereas Sahmir Hagans led Duke with 9 catches for 139 yards and a rating.

