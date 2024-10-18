Score Prediction for No. 13 BYU Football vs Oklahoma State

No. 13 BYU kicks off the again half of its schedule on Friday night time in opposition to Oklahoma State. As of this writing, the Cougars are favored by 9 factors over the Cowboys. At the moment, we’re pulling out our crystal ball and predicting the result of BYU-Oklahoma State.
If this recreation have been performed final week, I feel BYU wins by three scores. The Oklahoma State bye week provides an additional wrinkle to this matchup. Earlier than the by week, the Cowboys have been downright dreadful, dropping three consecutive video games and getting outscored 80-34 of their final two.
With an additional week to organize in the course of the bye week and a possibility to scrub up some issues within the run recreation, this recreation may very well be aggressive.
Final 12 months, the Cowboys have been 2-2 earlier than the bye week. After a bye week, the Cowboys went 7-1 and earned a spot within the Large 12 championship recreation. Mike Gundy is excellent after a bye week. The final time Oklahoma State misplaced after a bye week was again in 2020.
Bye week apart, BYU is the higher and extra constant soccer crew. If the Cougars keep away from turnovers, they need to roll on this recreation. Oklahoma State is reportedly set to start out Garret Rangel. If BYU can maintain Ollie Gordon at bay, it will likely be a protracted night time for Rangel and the Oklahoma State offense.
To say Oklahoma State has been dangerous on protection could be an understatement. The Cowboys rank a hundred and thirtieth in speeding protection, 129th in whole protection, 109th in go protection, and 91st in scoring protection. If ever there’s a possibility for the BYU offense to have a breakout recreation, it is this one. The Cowboys shall be with out their high two linebackers in Nick Martin and Collin Oliver.
If BYU performs like they’ve all season, the Cougars ought to win this recreation going away. You’ll be able to’t low cost Mike Gundy’s to get his crew motivated throughout a bye week – and it is protected to anticipate some new wrinkles from Oklahoma State on this recreation – however BYU is the higher soccer crew. And we expect that shall be clear by the top of the sport.
Prediction: BYU 34 | Oklahoma State 20