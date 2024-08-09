Scientists in Japan warn of possible ‘major earthquake’ in wake of magnitude 7.1 quake

TOKYO – A strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked components of Japan on Thursday, prompting officers to problem a Tsunami Advisory that compelled residents to flee to larger floor for security, and scientists are actually warning that a fair greater earthquake may happen in the identical area within the coming days.

Officers in Japan held an emergency assembly within the wake of Thursday’s earthquake and tsunami risk and urged residents to be ready to take speedy motion ought to a significant earthquake happen.

In accordance with info from the Japan Meteorological Company (JMA), out of 1,437 earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or bigger that struck between 1904 and 2014, there have been six instances during which a magnitude 8.0 or bigger occurred in the identical area inside seven days.

That information, the JMA stated, features a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck two days earlier than a catastrophic magnitude 9.0 earthquake and Pacific-wide tsunami that rocked the area in March 2011.

The JMA stated that in international instances, the frequency of a magnitude 8.0 or bigger earthquake occurring inside the similar area inside seven days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake is “about as soon as in a number of hundred occasions.”

“For these causes, it’s believed that the opportunity of a large-scale earthquake occurring within the anticipated focal space of the Nankai Trough is comparatively larger than standard,” the JMA stated on its web site.

Thursday’s earthquake occurred off the southern coast of the island of Kyushu, shaking communities throughout the area and sending tsunami waves practically 2 ft excessive onshore.

The Tsunami Advisory that was issued has since been lifted, however the JMA stated there may nonetheless be slight sea-level modifications on account of the earthquake.

After the earthquake, scientists met to debate the connection between this quake and whether or not it had impacted the Nankai Trough, which sits about 560 miles offshore.

“Nankai Trough earthquakes are numerous, and the focal space of a large-scale earthquake could also be restricted to the world round (Thursday’s) earthquake, or it might lengthen to the complete Nankai Trough,” the JMA stated.

If a significant earthquake happens, the JMA stated robust shaking can be anticipated over a big space of Japan from the Kanto Area to the Kyushu Area and can be able to producing a “massive tsunami” alongside the Pacific coast from the Kanto Area to the Okinawa Area.

“Please take catastrophe prevention measures in accordance with future calls from the federal government and native authorities,” the JMA stated. “The Japan Meteorological Company will proceed to rigorously monitor the progress of crustal exercise alongside the Nankai Trough.”

Data on this story was translated from Japanese to English through Google Translate