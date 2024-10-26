School holiday Recipes

Meals & Drinks

Creator

Keith Macgregro

Revealed

October 26, 2009

Phrase rely

339

Summer season is right here and Faculty is out for August. To maintain the youngsters amused, why not strive some recipe utilizing scrumptious Hershey’s chocolate.

Banana Boat Sundae

Hershey’s particular darkish syrup

3 scoops of ice cream

1 banana cut up down the center

Reese’s Peanut Butter Dessert topping

Hershey’s Basic Caramel topping

Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Dessert topping

Hershey’s Double Chocolate Sundae Syrup

Pour a layer of Hershey’s Particular Darkish Syrup into banana cut up sundae dish. Add 3 scoops of ice cream and cut up down the center banana to the edges. Prime the primary scoop with Reese’s Peanut Butter Dessert Toppings. Prime the second scoop with Hershey’s Basic Caramel Topping and Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Dessert Toppings. Prime the third scoop with Hershey’s Double Chocolate Sundae Syrup.

Get pleasure from.

Butter Pecan Squares

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed gentle brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup all function flour

2 cups [11 oz packet] Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Chips, divided

3/4 cup chopped pecans, divided

Warmth oven to 350 f Grease 8 or 9 inch sq. baking tray. Beat butter, brown sugar egg and vanilla in medium bowl till fluffy, stir in flour. Stir in 1 cup of milk, chocolate chips and 1/2 cup pecans.Unfold batter evenly into ready pan. Bake 25 to half-hour or till flippantly browned. Take away from oven. Instantly sprinkle remaining 1 cup chips over suface. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes or till chips soften. Unfold evenly. Instantly sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup pecans over high. Press gently unto chocolate. Cool utterly in tray. Lower into squares, about 16 squares.

Triple Double Chocolate Sundae

Hershey’s Scorching Fudge Topping warmed

3 scoops of chocolate ice cream, divided

3 Hershey’s Nuggets Chocolate

Hershey’s Syrup

1 Hershey’s Miniature Chocolate Bar

Spoon scorching fudge topping in backside of a giant sundae glass, layer with a scoop of chocolate ice cream. Take away wrapper from chocolate, chop. Sprinkle over ice cream, layer with second scoop of chocolate ice cream. Prime with scorching fudge topping and third scoop of chocolate ice cream. Add chocolate syrup over ice cream, garnish with miniature chocolate bar. Serve instantly. Makes 1 sundae.

Hope you take pleasure in making and tasting these scrumptious recipes utilizing Hershey’s chocolate.