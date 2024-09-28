School board eyes expanding aviation school with campus at Miami Executive Airport

Duing the Miami-Dade County Faculty Board Assembly of Sept. 11, college board member Mary Blanco proffered agenda merchandise H-7, authorizing the Superintendent of Faculties to discover the feasibility of opening a George T. Baker Aviation and Aerospace Technical Faculty South Dade Campus at Miami Government Airport in southwest Kendall and exploring alternatives for partnerships at Opa-locka Airport.

The proposed actions would have the superintendent have interaction in communication with Miami-Dade County to precise a want to construct a campus at Miami Government Airport and create a Memo of Understanding if applicable and another paperwork as wanted. Funding sources must be explored by private and non-private entities. Merchandise H-7 additional directs M-DCPS to request funding to assist this proposal by together with it within the 2025 state and federal legislative program priorities.

The merchandise additionally requests to discover the feasibility of aviation educational partnerships with Opa-locka Airport and any applicable authorities businesses.

The aviation sector is presently contending with a big employee scarcity starting from pilots to upkeep, repairs, and technicians. Particularly, the aviation {industry} in the USA is dealing with a essential problem with a rising scarcity of plane mechanics.

There may be presently a must fill 10,000 plane mechanics yearly to maintain up with the demand and the present output falls brief by roughly 30 %.

Miami-Dade County Public Faculties Profession Technical Training (CTE) is impacting the lives of Miami-Dade County college students making ready them to be faculty and profession prepared by applications of examine and profession pathways aligned to Profession Clusters. CTE college students graduate with world-class educational and technological expertise, plus industry-recognized certifications essential to transition to greater schooling and careers. George T. Baker Aviation Technical Faculty has been one of many main colleges.

George T. Baker supplies hands-on coaching along with a classroom setting and is situated close to Miami Worldwide Airport. The typical annual beginning wage for college kids out of highschool who attend Baker is about $70,000 and lots of are employed earlier than they even graduate. The twin enrollment program is very wanted by many highschool college students, however the excessive demand and placement could make it troublesome for all these to attend.

Given the elevated demand for employees in aviation and aerospace coupled with the assist of the state to broaden CTE applications and the success of George T. Baker Aviation Technical Faculty, opening a south campus would supply extra alternatives for college kids to be taught twenty first Century expertise in aviation and aerospace. Opening this campus within the southern a part of the county inside an airport would enhance alternatives for college kids whereas concurrently creating provide to fulfill the workforce demand.

Miami Government Airport (TMB) is among the busiest normal aviation airports in Florida and is situated simply quarter-hour from the enterprise facilities of South Miami-Dade County and half-hour from the newly designated Homestead Spaceport Territory.

“As a faculty board, we’re dedicated to providing our college students a wealthy array of schooling to profession pathways,” Blanco mentioned. “On condition that Miami-Dade County is taken into account a hot-spot for jobs within the fast-growing aviation {industry}, I convey this proposal in an effort to discover methods to extend our native expertise pool of expert employees within the aviation {industry} by increasing profession and technical schooling alternatives throughout the county, significantly within the South Dade and Opa-locka areas.”

Pursuant to agenda merchandise H-7, an replace on the motion of this merchandise will likely be offered on the Teachers, Innovation, Analysis, and Know-how Committee Assembly in December.

