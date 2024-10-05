Scheana Shay Hints at The Valley Season 2 Appearance Amid Rumors

Scheana Shay is maintaining quiet about her involvement on The Valley — however she teased that followers might see extra of her come season 2.

Scheana, 39, confirmed that she is “very shut” with a number of of “The Valley people” in the course of the Thursday, October 3, episode of Watch What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen.

When requested instantly if followers shall be “seeing” her on the Bravo collection, Scheana performed coy. “You noticed me round so much with them this summer time,” she advised host Andy Cohen, hinting that the cameras would possibly’ve captured her hangouts.

The Valley premiered in March, starring Vanderpump Guidelines alum Jax Taylor and his now-estranged spouse, Brittany Cartwright, in addition to Kristen Doute. The trio all exited VPR in 2020.

The spinoff targeted on Jax, 45, Brittany, 35, and Kristen’s group of mates who reside in California’s San Fernando Valley, most of whom have been married with youngsters. The OG solid included Kristen’s now-fiancé, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko and Nia Booko, Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally and Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna and Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

Throughout the season 1 premiere, each Scheana and VPR costar Lala Kent made a quick cameo that was so fast that in case you blinked you missed it. Scheana returned for a second episode by which she bought candid with Brittany about her marriage to Jax. (Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August after saying their separation earlier that yr.)

As soon as The Valley was renewed for a season 2 — and VPR went on hiatus following Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, and his break up from Ariana Madix, which brought about a large rift among the many solid in season 11 — followers began to take a position that there could be extra crossover.

Scheana claimed in Might that Jax was the true motive she and Lala, 34, weren’t extra outstanding on The Valley. “I additionally noticed that for the second time on his podcast, he has stated that he doesn’t need me or Lala to hitch The Valley as a result of it will be disrespectful to the present solid and nobody desires us,” Scheana stated throughout an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “Truly Jax, I simply assume you don’t need us. If we did a ballot, these are all our mates.”

She additional alleged that Jax initially tried to recruit her and husband Brock Davies to hitch the solid whereas she was nonetheless on VPR.

“When the entire idea of The Valley was coming to fruition, Jax and Brittany have been those who have been like, ‘We wish you and Brock in it,’” Scheana recalled. “Now that we’re in slightly you-blocked-me-on-Instagram part, you might be like, ‘We don’t need Scheana.’”

That very same month Bravo showrunner Alex Baskin denied that Scheana and Lala have been going to be collection regulars for the second season.

“I do know there’s a ton of hypothesis about [Vanderpump] transfers over to The Valley, however that solid is fairly full proper now,” he advised The Hollywood Reporter in Might. “I might think about you’ll proceed to see crossover like you’ve got, however that solid is bursting on the seams. It’s not like we’re in want of further solid members.”

Scheana and Lala, nevertheless, have been noticed hanging out with The Valley solid all through the summer time when cameras have been rolling. Social media footage confirmed the pair at a pool celebration at Brittany’s home with cameras pointing of their course.

A few of The Valley solid was additionally noticed at Lala’s child bathe in July, previous to her welcoming her second daughter, Sosa, in September. Scheana has since shared images with all the women within the solid, together with a September 15 outing in Hollywood.