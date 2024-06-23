Scenes. Afghanistan seals first-ever win over Australia with exceptional all-round display

Maxwell incited some déjà vu within the seventh over with two sturdy boundaries, earlier than the Aussies reached 50 on the eight-over mark – in line with the velocity of Afghanistan’s first 10 overs batting.

Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis lifted Australia to 70/3 on the mid-point of the innings, earlier than Stoinis fell (11 off 17) simply after drinks.

Tim David (2 off 4) was additionally out cheaply, however a Maxwell most to finish the thirteenth over took the hazard man to a half-century off 35 balls.

Simply as Afghanistan misplaced marginal hope, Gulbadin Naib stepped as much as the plate and tempted Maxwell into one outdoors the off stump, which was beautifully snatched by Noor Ahmad behind level.

It was all on the hat-trick hero Cummins when Wade (5 off 7) top-edged an tried sweep, leaving the Aussies at 108/7, needing 41 runs off 29 balls. However he could not translate his type with the ball, swinging and lacking to depart the Aussies in an excellent greater gap with three overs to go and needing 36.

Afghanistan produced a masterclass within the area, changing each half likelihood right into a scalp, which in the end proved the distinction. The wicket of Zampa making an attempt to hit lengthy down the bottom had Australia all out for 127, 22 runs in need of victory.

Gulbadin Naib picked up 4 wickets and took his personal slice of historical past, turning into the primary to do this in World Cup historical past – in each T20I and ODI cricket

The Afghans sealed one of many crew’s most well-known ever victories – their first over Australia. They’ve Bangladesh with their ultimate Tremendous Eight conflict, whereas the Aussies have India.