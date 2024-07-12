Scarlett Johansson ‘Terrified’ During Colin Jost, Michael Che SNL Joke Swap

Scarlett Johansson is revealing simply how terrified she will get when her husband Colin Jost and Michael Che hold to their Saturday Evening Reside custom and swap jokes on “Weekend Replace.”

Throughout a current look on The Kelly Clarkson Present, The Avengers star referred to as the bit, which sees Jost and Che write offensive jokes for one another to learn reside on air with out seeing them beforehand, “brutal.”

“We have to go into witness safety after that evening. Like, I’m completely terrified we’re gonna be focused. It’s so unhealthy,” Johansson stated of the section. “I black out for that interval of the evening. I truly don’t bear in mind it.”

Host Kelly Clarkson additionally identified how Johansson will typically be the topic of one of many jokes, together with in the latest “Weekend Replace” throughout the SNL season 49 finale on Could 18. “ChatGBT has launched a brand new voice assistant characteristic impressed by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her,” Jost learn aloud, as written by Che. “Which I’ve by no means bothered to look at, as a result of with out that physique, what’s the purpose of listening.”

“As quickly as the image got here up, I used to be like [screams],” the Fly Me to the Moon actress advised Clarkson whereas protecting her face. “It’s brutal. It’s brutal. I really feel like yearly it will get worse. It’s simply horrible.”

Johansson added, “I imply, I actually do, I truly don’t keep in mind that section. I totally blacked out. And so they do it at Christmas, too. It’s like a bit of reward to one another.”

Jost and Johansson tied the knot in October 2020 and share a son collectively. The Black Widow star additionally shares a daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.