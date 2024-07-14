Scalise Joins Fox to Discuss Assassination Attempt on Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Tonight, Home Majority Chief Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox Information to debate the capturing at President Trump’s rally.

On the capturing at a rally for President Trump:

“It was troublesome to look at, you already know, it brings again plenty of feelings. You understand, my first ideas have been to hope for President Trump. Early reviews, you actually weren’t positive what occurred. You noticed blood coming from his ear. However, you already know, as we see now, I imply, it was a transparent assassination try. I believe there was perhaps some divine intervention in stopping that from being a lot worse than it may have been.

“There have been different deaths. We pray for all of people who have been injured or killed, innocently. You understand, the shooter was down and also you noticed regulation enforcement take swift motion. And we noticed that, too, on the ball subject. Regulation enforcement is the primary to go run in the direction of the hazard. They did it as we speak. They did it on the ball subject. And that is one of many issues that retains extra individuals protected when evil individuals present as much as do issues like this, and there is not any place for it. There’s simply no place for violence in our politics in America and we will by no means settle for it. All of us must forcefully denounce it.”

On Chief Scalise’s private expertise with political violence:

“[Congressman] Brad Wenstrup completely did [save my life]. Brad is a hero of mine. Brad, if he would have left early like he does some practices to go to his workplace – he had a gathering that obtained canceled so he stayed later than he usually would have. In any other case, I won’t be right here proper now.

“The heroism of David Bailey and Crystal Griner, the 2 Capitol law enforcement officials who have been there that day, who risked their lives, each of them. Each have been hit in the course of the shootout and saved going at it. Once more, risked their life to guard mine and everybody else’s. I imply, the shooter’s intent was to take each Republican on that ball subject. There would have been over a dozen members of Congress killed that day. However God was there, too. There have been miracles that occurred that day and plenty of prayer, plenty of miracles.

“And I do know there are prayers going out proper now to [President] Donald Trump. And look, simply bear in mind, that evening Donald Trump got here to the hospital to test on me and simply to console my household. That was his birthday, he left a birthday celebration to come back and test on me, and simply the form of particular person he’s. I texted him a short while in the past as a result of, you already know, he is a particular man. He is a robust man. I do know that. However he is a caring particular person. He cares about individuals and cares about this nation. And, you already know, I do know there are plenty of prayers going out to him proper now, in addition to to the households of those that have been additionally injured and killed.”

On harmful rhetoric:

“Whenever you hear all these calls, and you already know, you’ve got been listening to it for months: Gee wiz if [President] Donald Trump wins, it should be a menace to America. These sorts of issues, that incendiary rhetoric must cease as a result of all it takes is one one that’s simply unhinged to listen to that and go act on it, and assume that that is their sign to go take anyone out.

“And we noticed it within the case with the baseball capturing, with me. And you already know, it was anyone who was listening to far-left rhetoric that was excessive and he acted on it. And, you already know, on this case, we’ll discover out extra info. We need not leap to conclusions, however I believe we will all say it might be good if the rhetoric simply will get dialed down.

“Let’s give attention to the problems that folks care about. This can be a nice nation, that is the best nation within the historical past of the world. However now we have issues and let’s speak about these issues, the right way to repair these issues. And I believe that is the place most Individuals need to be. And let’s have a subsequent few months give attention to how we get this nation again on monitor, and I believe that may be higher for all of us.”