Save Thousands by Getting Veneers Done in Colombia

Save 1000’s by getting veneers accomplished in Colombia

You will get veneers accomplished in Colombia for a couple of third the value in comparison with the US. There 3 several types of veneers. Porcelain, composite and zirconium. Their variations are as follows:

Zirconium Veneers

Also referred to as oblique, prep, ceramic

2-5 day process in lab

Lasts 20 years

No upkeep

Minimal tooth sanding

Will not chip or stain

Least Inexpensive

Greatest long run worth

Porcelain Veneers

Also referred to as oblique, prep, ceramic

2-5 day process in lab

Lasts 20 years

No upkeep

Minimal tooth sanding (0.3 mm)

Will not chip or stain

Extra Inexpensive

Good long run worth

Composite Veneers

Also referred to as direct, resin, prepless, or 80% porcelain/20% composite

2 day process in workplace

Lasts 7 years

Frequent upkeep required, accomplished by any dentist

No tooth shaving

Most Inexpensive

Will chip and stain

Zirconium veneers vs composite veneer vs porcelain veneers in Colombia, what’s finest?

Apart from costs which might be just a few different

variables you could think about. In case your a superb match for the process? How lengthy the veneers will final? How lengthy it’s going to take to get accomplished? what sort of upkeep or if shaving is required?. And naturally, journey prices.

Are you a superb candidate for zirconium, composite or porcelain veneers?

First issues it’s important to do is both see your native dentist and get a quote, x-rays and a remedy plan OR contact us for our digital session. Sometimes, pictures of your tooth from a number of angles can be sufficient for a dentist to know.

How lengthy do zirconium, composite and porcelain veneers final?

Composite veneers can last as long as 7 years whereas porcelain veneers can last as long as 20 and zirconium can final 20+ years, assuming you’re taking correct care of your tooth, apply good hygiene and do not eat onerous candies or opening issues together with your mouth.

How lengthy do the composite, porcelain and zirconium and veneers procedures take?

Composite veneers might be accomplished in 2 days

Porcelain and zirconium veneers will take 2-5

Porcelain and zirconium veneers take lengthy as a result of the they’re everlasting veneers and have to be despatched to a lab to be created. Composite veneers might be accomplished in-house.

These elements impact the variety of days you would want to dedicate to journey.

What sort of upkeep is required for composite, porcelain and zirconium veneers?

Composite veneers stain and chip simply and it’s suggest that you just get a touched up yearly. Your native dentist can carry out this work. It could not be vital to return again to Colombia.

Porcelain and zirconium veneers don’t want any yearly upkeep and final for much longer then composite veneers.

Do composite, porcelain and zirconium veneer procedures contain tooth shaving?

One other level of competition between the 2 procedures is tooth shaving. There isn’t a tooth shaving concerned with composite veneers. With porcelain and zirconium there may be very minimal shaving.

That is considerably much less shaving than usually accomplished for crowns. Some sufferers don’t love the concept of any shaving although and thus go for the composites.

What is the worth of a porcelain veneer vs the price of a composite?

Value is a vital issue when to contemplate when making a choice in-between the totally different sort of veneers.

Composite veneers vary from $150 – $250 per tooth

Porcelain veneers vary from $250 – $350 per tooth

Zirconium veneers vary from $400 – $500 per tooth

Most sufferers get 20 veneers for a full smile makeover.

Conclusion:

There are a lot of elements that go into selecting the correct veneers in Colombia.

The value of the process, how lengthy the veneers final, how lengthy it takes to get the veneers accomplished, upkeep prices and tooth shaving consideration are essential issues

Any of those choices will lead to a good looking smile.

Contact us for extra info and a free session