SAVE Act | U.S. Representative Ralph Norman

Why would Democrats vote in opposition to a invoice requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections? That’s exactly what they did yesterday when the “SAVE Act” got here up for a vote within the Home. Nearly each Democrat opposed that laws.

Non-citizens usually are not imagined to vote in federal elections, clearly. In native elections, nevertheless, we already know sure municipalities are permitting them to vote. So it makes good sense to tighten up our election legal guidelines in order that nonsense doesn’t unfold into federal elections, proper?

So why would liberals oppose it? Why do these Democrats imagine you shouldn’t should proof you’re a U.S. citizen to vote in our federal elections?

You and I each know the reply to that query.

Take a look at Joe Biden’s insurance policies which have inspired MILLIONS of unlawful aliens to pour into this nation. Take a look at the complacence of liberal Democrats in Congress on this difficulty. Take a look at the lies being advised by them and the mainstream media about this not being a disaster. After which have a look at their efforts to hinder enhancements to our election legal guidelines.

It’s not arduous to see Democrats’ final goal. It by no means is.