Savannah Chrisley Expects the Worst Amid Her Parents’ Legal Battle

Savannah Chrisley is making an attempt to handle her expectations amid the potential for her mom being launched from jail.

Savannah, who starred alongside her household within the actuality sequence Chrisley Is aware of Finest from 2014 to 2023, shared on the August 13 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that she doesn’t need to get her hopes up.

Her mom, Julie, and father, Todd, have been discovered responsible on 12 counts of economic crimes in 2022 and sentenced to a mixed 19 years in jail in January 2023. Their sentences have been decreased that September, with Julie now set to be launched in October 2028 and Todd in January 2033.

The couple has maintained their innocence. Savannah obtained a glimmer of hope when the eleventh U.S. Circuit Courtroom of Appeals discovered the unique trial choose miscalculated Julie’s sentence. A resentencing is about for September, whereas Savannah has began having goals of her mother coming house.

“That’s the one goals that I’ve had lately,” she shared. “It’s simply her coming house and her being at house to the purpose that I get up and I’m type of disoriented. I’m like, ‘Wait. What is going on?’ As a result of it feels so actual. And I’m making an attempt to not get my hopes up as a result of, let’s face it, lots of issues inside this authorized battle haven’t gone our means.”

“So I anticipate the worst, and the rest that’s higher than that may be a win,” she added.

Savannah celebrated her twenty seventh birthday on August 11 and described what it feels prefer to have a good time with out her mother.

“My mother has all the time been the one to make my birthday so particular, have a good time it, and it’s actually onerous not having her right here,” she mentioned. “Holidays suck generally when you have got a beloved one that’s not right here with you, whether or not that individual has handed away, otherwise you simply don’t have the power to be collectively on a day-to-day foundation, or actually talk that nicely. So, it’s powerful.”

On Father’s Day, Savannah shared through Instagram that she is “not OK” since her dad and mom went away.

“Our household, one which was as soon as entire and full, now feels fractured and incomplete with out my candy mama and daddy,” she wrote. “Our expertise has proven me firsthand the tough realities of our jail system. I used to be by no means subjected to it. I simply didn’t know. However I can let you know…It doesn’t simply punish the person…it tears on the true core of households, abandoning wounds which might be gradual to heal. I truthfully don’t know in the event that they ever will… The supposed justice usually feels unjust, and the system designed to guard us typically feels prefer it’s doing the other.”