‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ Review: Groan-Worthy Food Puns

Raunch is its personal justification. Why does an animated function about speaking meals want a follow-up TV sequence virtually a decade after its preliminary launch? Given that Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted” obtained a seven-episode threequel that turned one of many first large hits of this 12 months, regardless of iffy execution and a scarcity of Mark Wahlberg: as a result of individuals prefer to giggle, and since there are solely so many R-rated intercourse jokes you possibly can match into an 89-minute film.

In consequence, it’s pointless to ask whether or not the 2016 movie “Sausage Occasion” wants an eight-episode follow-up, subtitled “Foodtopia.” After all it doesn’t, any greater than the story has to abide by the film’s fourth-wall-busting conclusion, by which an anthropomorphic bunch of speaking meals resolve to trace down their live-action creators. “Foodtopia” walks that again, however solely barely. The denizens of the Shopwell’s grocery store, led by sizzling canine Frank (Seth Rogen) and his bun paramour Brenda (Kristen Wiig), have nonetheless staged a bloody revolution in opposition to their “humie” oppressors; meals, the opening voiceover tells us, is now “the dominant species on planet Earth.” As soon as the celebratory orgy subsides — “These peppers are getting stuffed,” Frank observes in considered one of many groan-worthy meals puns — our edible heroes should construct a brand new society from the ashes of the produce aisle.

The unique “Sausage Occasion” was extremely worthwhile, bringing in seven occasions its funds on the field workplace. However that funds was additionally fairly low — simply $19 million, only a fraction of the nine-figure totals typical of Pixar — and probably depressed by alleged abuses of animators’ time and compensation. Such scant assets confirmed by way of in a visible type as crude because the humor. “Foodtopia” could have had extra time and Amazon’s backing, however the present nonetheless seems like an unfinished pc rendering, with a blocky simplicity that extends exterior of Shopwell’s and into the broader world.

Screenwriters Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir all stay concerned; Rogen and Goldberg are billed as co-creators alongside animation veteran Conrad Vernon, whereas Hunter and Shaffir get “developed by” credit. (Rogen and producing accomplice Goldberg have a profitable relationship with Amazon by way of “The Boys” and spinoff “Gen V,” so it’s little shock “Foodtopia” is on the identical platform.) Consequently, “Foodtopia” delivers most of the similar easy pleasures, from the G-rated wordplay of a expertise present that pits Pita Ora in opposition to Celine Dijon to an X-rated sequence I’m not allowed to spoil, aside from a gleeful content material warning the present is “proud to say” was mandated by Amazon.

What’s new to “Foodtopia” is a downright existential concern with whether or not its newly liberated characters can construct a society extra simply than the one they’ve overthrown. They’re unprepared for threats like swooping birds, gushing rain and a scarcity of available refrigeration. Within the face of those collective issues, Brenda and Frank flip to Jack (Will Forte), a hostage “humie,” for recommendation. However in an influence vacuum, opportunists thrive. An orange named — what else? — Julius (Sam Richardson) emerges because the Immortan Joe of this altered panorama, hoarding foreign money within the type of human enamel. “Each meals loves enamel. Their symbolism is misplaced on nobody,” an observer helpfully explains.

“Foodtopia” may definitely lean tougher into this thematic substance, although which may name undesirable consideration to the inherent logical inconsistencies of its premise. (Does meals, itself, require sustenance? If meals is a separate, sentient species, what about meals produced from animals?) As a substitute, “Foodtopia” sticks to the fundamentals: popular culture references (German director Wiener Hotdog), foolish sight gags (a cucumber spitting “face mist”) and crass profanity (meals can management “humies” like a marionette by crawling up their anus). Over eight episodes, this components rapidly wears skinny. However to many, it’ll be definitely worth the distraction. Dick jokes are a straightforward giggle — or an affordable one, relying on the attention of the beholder. And a present named for a dick joke has each in spades.

All eight episodes of “Sausage Occasion: Foodtopia” at the moment are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.