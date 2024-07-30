Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Hudson Have SATC Movie Reunion in Paris

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson had a candy, impromptu run-in whereas in Paris.

“Look who I bumped into in Paris !!” Hudson, 42, wrote through Instagram on Monday, July 29, alongside a photograph of the Intercourse and the Metropolis film costars. “Carrie and Louise reunited finally! Love is the factor, you recognize! 😉 #SATC.”

The ladies posed in entrance of the Eiffel Tower. Parker, 59, donned a denim costume paired with a black sweater and a pearl necklace. Hudson rocked a buttoned-up purple fuzzy coat. Each actresses seemed to be on the town for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Many followers of the franchise took to Hudson’s feedback part to gush over the reunion.

Associated: Costars Reunited By way of the Years

Nothing like just a little reunion! Stars from each TV and movie are always reuniting in Hollywood, whether or not it’s on a crimson carpet or for a brand new venture. Take a look at stars — from exhibits and films like That ’70s Present, Saved by the Bell and Full Home — which have come collectively years after they took their final bows collectively

“And Simply Like That, we’re taken again in time,” one consumer wrote, whereas one other replied, “My very personal Louis Vuitton! 👛😂.”

Hudson entered the Intercourse and the Metropolis universe within the 2008 movie adaptation of the favored sequence led by Parker, who started portraying Carrie Bradshaw in 1998. Hudson performed Carrie’s assistant, Louise. Whereas Carrie and Louise develop into pleasant all through the film, Louise in the end decides to go away New York Metropolis and return to her hometown of St. Louis.

Whereas Hudson didn’t return for the SATC sequel, she did have fond reminiscences of working with Parker and the opposite stars on set, together with OG forged members Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

“I used to be nervous. However they made me really feel very welcome and proper at residence,” Hudson mentioned in a 2008 interview with Afro. “As a result of it’s like one massive, big joyful household. I kinda felt just like the child of the household. You realize, the brand new child.”

Parker additionally gushed about how a lot she loved attending to work with Hudson on the time.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Associated: The whole lot to Know About ‘And Simply Like That’ Season 3

Craig Blankenhorn/Max Intercourse and the Metropolis spinoff sequence And Simply Like That’s returning for a 3rd season — and the upcoming episodes are already the discuss of the city. The unique sequence, which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004, targeted on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her courting life in New York alongside […]

“I like her! I like Jennifer Hudson! She is so beautiful on display screen. She is so buoyant and youthful off display screen as a lot as on. And he or she needed to do a lot to be there,” Parker mentioned to Collider. “It’s humorous how a 23-year-old can come to a set and play a job that’s fitted to a younger lady and convey this wonderful maternal high quality to Carrie’s life and likewise reminds Carrie’s character what she was 20 years in the past and what town of NY promised.”

Regardless of wrapping up her character’s arc within the film, Hudson shared she was open to bringing Louise again for the SATC revival sequence, And Simply Like That. (Parker, Nixon and Davis, together with a couple of extra fan favorites, reprised their roles for the Max sequence.)

“I hope so, that might be cool. I’m down, I’m down!” Hudson instructed Leisure Tonight in January 2021, including that she hadn’t heard something from the remainder of the forged. “Not but! However I’m .”