Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are proof that Instagram may be the start of an exquisite love story.

Us Weekly completely revealed in October 2017 that Hyland and Adams have been relationship. Months later, Hyland shared that the twosome met by way of social media.

“Have you ever seen these memes of ‘Slide Into the DMs’? That. He slid into my DMs,” she defined on Jimmy Kimmel Stay! in January 2018. “I assumed he was humorous, and he was a fan of [my] present. I noticed him because the bartender and I used to be like, ‘That’s actually cute!’ I used to be single, clearly, and was like, ‘That is actually superior. You’re being very ahead, however very assured and horny, and I favored that.”

The twosome took the subsequent step of their relationship in the course of the summer season of 2018 after they determined to maneuver in collectively in Los Angeles. One 12 months later, they received engaged.

After suspending their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hyland and Adams lastly tied the knot in August 2022.

