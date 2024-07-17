Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Republican National Convention: Watch

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke on the Republican Nationwide Conference on Tuesday and recounted her time working with former president Donald Trump.

Sanders, a former press secretary within the Trump administration, was a possible decide for the vice-presidential function on the ticket that ultimately went to the junior Senator from Ohio, J.D. Vance. In her speech, she spoke about her experiences with Trump as a girl and a mom, commending him for defending her towards critique.

The RNC is happening in Milwaukee by Thursday the place Trump will formally settle for the occasion’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Community have greater than 60 journalists on the bottom in Milwaukee and you’ll observe together with our reside weblog for updates all through the day.

Who’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

Who’s she? Sanders is Arkansas’ forty seventh governor and the primary girls to ever be elected as to the place. She was inaugurated on January 10, 2023.

How lengthy was Sarah Huckabee Sanders press secretary?

Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s White Home Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019.

She known as it “one of the best job” throughout her RNC remarks Tuesday.

When and the place is the Republican Nationwide Conference?

The Republicans’ conference will happen over 4 days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Discussion board, dwelling of the Milwaukee Bucks, would be the foremost venue for the RNC.

There additionally can be occasions on the close by College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Area and the Baird Middle.

How will you watch the occasion and keep up-to-date on conference information?

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC from begin to end, and you’ll watch it right here beginning Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m.:

Updates from the RNC can be accessible at gopconvention2024.com.