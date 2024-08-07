Sarah Hildebrandt Makes The Olympic Wrestling Finals

Spherical Of 16 – 10-0 win over Ibtissem Doudou, ALG

Hildebrandt acquired her Olympic match began with a fast 10-0 tech over Doudou from Algeria. Hildebrandt earned an early takedown within the first after which transitioned instantly to her patented leg lace for 4 fast turns and the 10-0 win.

Quarterfinals – 7-4 win over Ziqi Feng, CHN

Feng struck first with an early takedown however Hildebrandt countered with a reversal to chop Feng’s result in 2-1 early within the first. Then, Hildebrandt answered with a takedown off a shuck from a entrance headlock to take her first lead of the match. Feng and Hildebrandt traded takedowns to shut out the primary interval giving Hildebrandt a 5-4 lead heading into the break.

Within the second interval, neither Feng nor Hildebrandt acquired near a takedown within the first 2 minutes with each content material to remain within the handfight. Then with just below a minute left, Feng picked up her assaults and Hildebrandt countered with a slick go-behind to increase her result in 7-4. Feng could not muster any offense and Hildebrandt secured her victory and assured her place in a medal bout!

Semifinal – 5-0 win over Otgonjargal Dolgorjav, MGL

Hildebrandt earned a fast takedown within the first interval after forcing Dolgorjav right into a entrance headlock. Hildebrandt used her size to get the angle and earn a straightforward takedown to go up 2-0. Proper on the finish of the second interval, Hildebrandt tried a throw-by however Dolgorjav ended up on a leg. Hildebrandt scrambled by way of and countered for an additional takedown. Dolgorjav acquired hit with a penalty level giving Hildebrandt a 5-0 lead on the break.

Within the second interval, Dolgorjav acquired to Hildebrandt’s legs just a few instances however Hildebrandt used savvy protection by way of her whizzer and limp leg to keep away from giving up factors. Dolgorjav could not penetrate by way of Hildebrandt’s protection and that is it – Hildebrandt is an Olympic finalist!

Finals Opponent – Yusneylis Guzman, CUB

Sarah Hildebrandt was initially set to wrestle India’s Vinesh Phogat who pulled of the upset of the Olympics by defeating 4-time world and Olympic champ Yui Susaki in spherical 1. Nevertheless, Phogat did not make weight on Wednesday morning and now Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman, who Phogat defeated within the semifinals, can be Hildebrandt’s new opponent (learn extra about Phogat lacking weight and UWW’s alternative protocols right here).

Guzman has by no means received a world or Olympic medal and Hildebrandt has one prior head-to-head win over the Cuban – a 10-0 victory from the 2023 Pan-Am Championships. In that match, which you’ll watch under, Hildebrandt dominated from the beginning. She earned two first-period takedowns off of slide-bys, transformed on two leg laces, and used an arm-bar to seal the cope with a tech in simply over 2 minutes. Hildebrandt would be the huge favourite once they meet within the gold medal match in Paris.

Hildebrandt’s win over Guzman from the 2023 Pan-Am Championships:

