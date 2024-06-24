Sarah Becker, ‘The Real World’ reality show cast member, dead at 52 – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Sarah Becker, who appeared within the MTV actuality sequence “The Actual World” in 1996, died earlier this week in Illinois, her household mentioned. She was 52.

Becker appeared in 22 episodes through the fifth season of the truth tv sequence set in Miami, Deadline reported.

TMZ was the primary outlet to report Becker’s loss of life. In keeping with the movie star information web site, an unnamed member of the family confirmed that Becker died of suicide. She returned to Illinois “to handle household final yr” and had “struggled with psychological well being in current months,” based on TMZ.

“Sarah Becker was manufactured from pure sunshine … Filled with power and positivity, you couldn’t assist however really feel her heat standing in her presence,” Becker’s pal, Daniel Norton, posted on Fb. “I’m grateful for our adventures and laughs. Large hugs to all of the Wildstorm fam!”

Becker was 25 when she joined “The Actual World,” Us Weekly reported. On the present, she described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old physique.”

A resident of La Jolla, California, on the time of the sequence, Becker was working within the comedian e book business and was employed by Wildstorm Productions (or WildStorm), a comic book e book imprint, based on the journal.

Her costars throughout season 5 of “The Actual World” included Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeva and Mike Lambert, Us Weekly reported.

“I simply came upon that one (of) the nicest folks that have ever been put in my life, particularly throughout my impressionable ages in my life has handed away,” Joel Benjamin wrote in a Fb publish. “Each time I considered her I might at all times see her smile, and bubbly character. You have been liked and can be missed.”

Renzi posted to Instagram on Sunday after listening to in regards to the loss of life of “certainly one of my roommates in ‘The Actual World,’ including that “Sarah and I had not spoken because the finish of our present, so I don’t know something about her struggles.”

“The seven of us in that solid went by way of a weird, intense and generally traumatic expertise collectively, and that creates a connection between folks, even after they select to not affiliate with one another,” Renzi wrote. “I can solely say, it’s very unhappy.”

Alekseyeva wrote in an Instagram publish that she was “past myself and unhappy” to listen to about Becker’s loss of life.

“I can’t imagine this,” she wrote.

Word: If you happen to or somebody you realize is considering of harming themselves, the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline gives free assist through the Lifeline by dialing 988. For extra about danger components and warning indicators, go to the group’s official web site.

