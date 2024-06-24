Sarah Becker Dies: MTV’s ‘The Real World: Miami’ Alum Was 52

Sarah Becker, greatest identified for showing in MTV‘s The Actual World Season 5, has died. She was 52.

Becked appeared within the fifth season of the truth sequence set in Miami. In keeping with TMZ, Becker died by suicide earlier this week at her residence in Illinois, her household confirmed.

Buddies of Becker have taken to social media to recollect her after studying she had died.

“Sarah Becker was product of pure sunshine… Filled with power and positivity, you couldn’t assist however really feel her heat standing in her presence. I’m grateful for our adventures and laughs. Massive hugs to all of the Wildstorm fam!” Daniel Norton posted on Fb.

As a reply to the submit, Norton additionally mentioned, “I feel Sarah was all the time a kind of individuals, that after you’ve met them, you’ve gotten a fond reminiscence or a comic story with them in it. One thing you’ll be able to all the time look again on and share with who you’re with. That was her energy.”

TMZ notes that Becker had moved to Illinois “to care for household final yr” and had “struggled with psychological well being in current months.” Becker had reportedly been concerned in a skateboarding accident not too long ago.

Following information of Becker’s demise, one other good friend of the previous actuality star took to Fb to share pictures together with her.

“I simply discovered that one on the nicest folks that have ever been put in my life, particularly throughout my impressionable ages in my life has handed away. Each time I considered her I’d all the time see her smile, and bubbly character. You had been beloved and will likely be missed,” Joel Benjamin wrote on Fb.

A good friend of Becker shared her final Fb submit, which was dated June 14. In it, Becker requested her associates for dentist suggestions.

On The Actual World: Miami, Becker described herself as a “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old physique.” Throughout the season, Becker introduced residence a pet that she named Leroy. Becker’s co-stars included Dan Renzi, Melissa Padrón, Joe Patane, Cynthia Roberts, Flora Alekseyeun, and Mike Lambert.

DEADLINE RELATED VIDEO: