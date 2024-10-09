Creator

Christian Henry

Revealed

December 26, 2010

ABC Sandwich

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup minced scallions

2 tablespoons brandy

1/4 teaspoon coarsely-ground black pepper

18 slices toasted whole-wheat bread

Leaf lettuce

12 ounces crabmeat, picked over effectively

to take away any shells

Tomato slices

12 slices slab bacon, minimize in half,

cooked crisp and drained

2 avocados, sliced

In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, scallion and brandy, mixing effectively. For every sandwich,unfold three items of bread with a portion of the mayonnaise combination. Cowl the primary slice of bread with lettuce leaves, 2 ounces of crabmeat, and one or two tomato slices. Add the second slice of bread, and high with the 4 half-slices of bacon, a layer of avocado slices, one other tomato slice or two, and extra lettuce. Cowl with the third slice of bread, safe the sandwich with picket picks, in the event you like, and slice it in half.

Serve the sandwiches instantly.

Acapulco Fishburgers

1 pound fish fillets

1 medium inexperienced bell pepper, chopped

3 medium onions, chopped

2 cups tender bread crumbs

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons shortening

Bone fish; put by meals chopper or chop finely with knife. Mix with inexperienced pepper, onions, bread crumbs, salt and pepper; combine effectively. Form into 8 patties about 4 inches in diameter. Brown on each side in shortening in skillet over average warmth for 10 to fifteen minutes.

Alaska Salmon Salad Sandwich

15 1/2 ounces canned Alaska salmon

1/3 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1/3 cup chopped inexperienced onions

1/3 cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Black pepper, to style

12 slices bread

Drain and flake salmon. Stir in remaining substances besides pepper and bread. Season with pepper to style. Unfold salmon combination on half of bread slices; high with remaining bread. Minimize sandwiches into halves or quarters.

Makes 6 sandwiches.

Asian Turkey Burgers

1 pound floor turkey

1 1/3 cups canned French fried onions, divided

1 egg

1/2 cup finely chopped water chestnuts

1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon Frank’s RedHot sauce

2 teaspoons grated contemporary ginger

4 sandwich buns

Shredded lettuce

Mix turkey, 1 cup French fried onions, egg, water chestnuts, breadcrumbs, teriyaki sauce, scorching sauce and ginger. Form into 4 patties. Broil about 6 inches from warmth or grill over medium warmth 10 minutes or till not pink in middle, turning as soon as. Serve on buns, topped with remaining 1/3 cup French fried onions and lettuce.

Avocado and Rooster Tortas

1 totally ripened Mexican avocado

2 (6-inch) sandwich rolls (akin to Portuguese or submarine rolls), halved

Salt and freshly floor black pepper, to style

8 ounces grilled hen breast, sliced

1 cup shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce

1 tomato, sliced

2/3 cup mashed black beans, divided

1/4 cup pickled jalapeño pepper slices

Minimize lengthwise round center of avocado; twist avocado to separate halves; strike pit with a knife blade to take away; scoop out pulp with a spoon. In a small bowl, mash avocado. To assemble tortas: Unfold mashed avocado on minimize sides of rolls, dividing evenly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. On backside halves, layer sliced hen, lettuce, tomato, black beans and jalapeño pepper slices. Firmly press tops of rolls on tortas.

Yield: 2 sandwiches

Yield: 4 burgers

Avocado Bacon Sandwiches

1/4 pound bacon slices, chopped

1 ripe avocado

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to style

3 tablespoons butter, softened

4 giant slices entire wheat bread

Lemon twist and parsley sprig, to garnish

Fry bacon till crisp. Drain on paper towels. Peel avocado, taking care to not take away shiny inexperienced flesh simply contained in the pores and skin. Minimize in half and take away seed. In a bowl, mash avocado, then stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper. Butter two slices of bread. Unfold avocado combination on buttered sides of two bread slices. Scatter bacon over avocado. Cowl with remaining bread slices, buttered sides down, and press

collectively. Minimize off bread crusts. Minimize every sandwich into 4 triangles. Prepare on a serving plate, garnished with a lemon twist and parsley sprig.

Avocado Rooster Soften

4 boneless skinless hen breast halves

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon garlic salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 agency ripe avocado, peeled and sliced skinny, divided

1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

4 wheat bread slices, toasted

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup chopped candy purple bell pepper

Rinse hen with chilly water and pat dry with paper towels. Place between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound to flatten to 1/4-inch thickness. In resealable plastic bag, mix cornmeal and garlic salt. Add hen; shut bag and toss to

coat effectively. In giant nonstick frying pan, warmth oil. Prepare dinner hen in scorching oil for two minutes per aspect or till evenly browned. Take away hen from pan and place in shallow baking pan. Place half of avocado slices over hen and sprinkle evenly with shredded cheese. Bake at 350 levels F for quarter-hour or till hen is completed and cheese is melted. Place every hen breast on a slice of toast. Prime with remaining avocado slices. In small bowl, mix yogurt and pepper; serve with hen.

Yields 4 servings.

Avocado Monte Cristo

A signature sandwich served west-coast fashion. Contemporary avocados layered with turkey, Jalapeno

Jack cheese, cilantro and salsa.

Serves 12

3/4 cup garlic mayonnaise (aioli)

24 slices agency white sandwich bread

6 California avocados (3 pound)

48 (1 ounce) slices sliced roasted hen or turkey (3 pound)

24 (1 ounce) slices sliced Jalapeno Jack cheese

16 eggs, overwhelmed

1 teaspoon salt

Unsalted butter, as wanted

3 cups contemporary fruit salsa of selection

12 contemporary cilantro sprigs

Unfold 1/2 tablespoon garlic mayonnaise on one aspect of every slice of bread. Cowl 12 slices of bread with avocado slices. Prime every with 2 slices of hen or turkey and 1 slice cheese. Cowl every with remaining slice of bread, spread-side down, diagonally minimize every in half. Reserve. Beat collectively egg, milk, and salt; reserve. Dip 2 halves of a sandwich in egg combination, coating effectively. Brown in scorching butter, about 2 minutes per aspect.

Serve with 1/4 cup contemporary fruit salsa. Garnish with a cilantro sprig.

Avocado Quesadillas

2 ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 firm-ripe Haas avocado, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon chopped purple onion

2 teaspoons contemporary lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1/4 cup bitter cream

3 tablespoons chopped contemporary cilantro

4 (6- to 7-inch) flour tortillas

1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 1/3 cups coarsely grated Monterey jack cheese

Contemporary cilantro sprigs (for garnish)

In a small bowl stir collectively tomatoes, avocado, onion, lemon juice and Tabasco sauce. Season with salt and pepper. In one other small bowl stir collectively bitter cream and cilantro and salt and pepper to style. Preheat broiler. Put tortillas on a big baking sheet and brush tops with oil. Broil tortillas on a rack set 2 to 4 inches from warmth till pale golden. Flip tortillas and broil till different sides are pale

golden. Sprinkle tortillas evenly with cheese and broil till cheese is melted and effervescent. Unfold avocado combination evenly over tortillas and high every with 1 of remaining tortillas, cheese aspect down, to make 2 quesadillas. Switch quesadillas to a slicing board and minimize every into 4 wedges. Prime every wedge with a heaping teaspoon of bitter cream combination and garnish with cilantro sprigs.