Sandra Oh, Awkwafina on Working With Paul Reubens on Quiz Lady

When Quiz Woman premiered on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition final yr, the SAG-AFTRA strike was nonetheless on, so stars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina had been unable to publicize and rejoice it the way in which that they had hoped. Now, the comedy’s Emmy nomination for excellent tv film provides them a little bit of a do-over. “It’s so great to have the ability to type of like, ‘Yay,’ ” Oh says over Zoom.

The movie, written by Jen D’Angelo and directed by Jessica Yu, stars the duo as awkwardly matched sisters, the outgoing Jenny (Oh) and the reserved Anne (Awkwafina) Yum. When Anne’s pug, Mr. Linguini, is held hostage by gangsters in need of their mom’s playing money owed, Jenny orchestrates an opportunity for Anne to compete on her favourite sport present, Can’t Cease the Quiz. As Anne overcomes her nerves and chaos ensues, the siblings bond. In an interview with THR, Oh and Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, talk about their friendship and making the movie trustworthy to the Asian American expertise.

How did your collaboration on this mission occur?

AWKWAFINA It got here to me and it wasn’t made at that time for Asian folks. It was simply type of like a broad sister factor, and I actually appreciated it. I really like Jen D’Angelo and her work, however I actually needed Sandra for it. And I type of mentioned, “There’s solely a world the place I might do that with Sandra.” Sandra and I are mates. We first met years and years in the past after I snuck right into a gala with my Korean rapper mates, and Sandra was being honored and I bear in mind when she walked in, she type of sucked all of the air out of the room as a result of she has this insane presence and heat. I used to be so nervous to satisfy her, however she was so supportive of me and my little gang. She actually was so heat. Then later, on the Loopy Wealthy Asians press tour, I feel I met her and at last was in a position to speak to her one evening at Jon Chu’s home. I bear in mind pondering, “Oh my God, this lady is superb. She’s every part I anticipated.” Once they say, “Don’t meet your heroes,” she is a hero that you just need to meet. I begged her to be within the film.

OH Oh, come on, you didn’t beg.

AWKWAFINA I didn’t beg, however I used to be like, “Please, please, please.” She was like, “Effectively, which half do you need to play?” And I used to be like, “You realize what? I actually don’t give a shit. Any half you need to play, something.” Sandra was so down from the minute it occurred. She’s an especially superb collaborator.

Why did you need to play Jenny, Sandra? She’s a wild character who’s a little bit of a brand new kind for you.

OH I actually needed to do broad comedy. I actually, actually needed to do this. I simply felt that the casting this manner, of myself taking part in Jenny and Nora taking part in Anne, was a extra attention-grabbing alternative. It’s like, whereas Killing Eve and The Chair had been nice experiences, Killing Eve actually took it out of me. And I actually simply needed to do one thing actually humorous and actually broad and actually bodily, and I additionally thought that Nora and my dynamic within the characters that we had been taking part in, that we might make one thing somewhat surprising and extra sparkly.

How did you method Anne, who’s extra reserved than characters we’re used to seeing you play?

AWKWAFINA Enjoying Anne was in all probability probably the most fulfilling experiences as a result of I really feel like I used to be actually in a position to replicate loads of my very own character in Anne. There’s loads of reluctance. There’s loads of hesitance, loads of self-doubt. She is type of shy, and these are elements of me that, as you simply mentioned, I don’t often broadcast in different roles. However for this one, it felt actual. To be trustworthy, Sandra made it really feel actual for me, too. We’re very playful. When you see us off digicam, we’re laughing on a regular basis, and so it labored onscreen. I appreciated being this sort of straight man to Sandra’s very, very dynamic Jenny.

How did your relationship develop over the course of creating the film?

OH As any friendship develops, it’s the way you present up for the particular person, how you might be actually within the particular person, the way you hearken to the particular person, and the way you might be weak with the opposite particular person. I feel we did that and proceed to do this. Our relationship is significantly deeper than when it began. However I feel that we’re each conscious that we needed this to work. As actors, in the event you’re not, let’s say, playful and open together with your fellow actor, it’s actually exhausting to do comedy. Nora and I might simply not cease improvising. We’d simply not cease, and we had loads of freedom with it, and also you solely get that manner if you’ll be able to hearken to somebody and belief them.

AWKWAFINA We went to London to prep. I feel Jessica was filming one thing there, after which Sandra was ending up Killing Eve. After which I continued going again to London when Sandra was there. We actually do have a friendship. When I’ve troubles, I speak to Sandra. I used to be in Korea not too way back, and I wanted to speak to any person. I didn’t have lots of people to speak to, and Sandra instantly picked up the cellphone. She does really feel like a sister to me, and that’s actually necessary. It’s a present since you’re not going to really feel like a sister with each co-star. However our friendship does continue to grow, and she or he’s such an necessary particular person in my life.

How did you’re employed to reshape the script right into a story particularly about Asian American sisters?

AWKWAFINA Jen was actually simply such an incredible collaborator and really beneficiant. In our little clinic in London, we actually simply sat in a park in the future for 2 hours with Jessica and Jen and Sandra. We simply talked about our personal experiences rising up and from there, I used to be actually amazed to see how Jen labored in a few of our tales.

What was it like having Paul Reubens, who died final yr, within the movie?

OH We had been simply so fortunate. Jen wrote within the script that there’s a really key comedic payoff that occurs for Holland [Taylor]’s character, the mistaking of Paul Reubens and Alan Cumming. It’s so hilarious. However it was not that far out from capturing and studying the pages, I bear in mind pondering, “So, do now we have Paul? Do now we have [him]?” I used to be like, “Who’s on that?” I used to be like, “I ought to attempt to attain out to Paul.”

AWKWAFINA One textual content and Sandra acquired him. It was loopy.

OH He was so superior. He’s so sport, and he got here out, gosh, I need to say it was the primary day. He was there for in the future, and he’s a spectacular particular person, simply full of mild and humorous and foolish and heat, and we’re so grateful to have recognized him and that our movie actually celebrates him.

AWKWAFINA I used to be so obsessive about Pee-wee’s Playhouse after I was rising up, it felt like assembly a hero. I used to be starstruck after I met him, and he’s a very heat particular person. He would ship me blissful birthday messages. He was a foolish, heat, magnetic man, and it was so good for him to be in our film, as a result of he didn’t need to do it.

