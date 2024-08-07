Sandra Lee Has Learned Life ‘Management Techniques’ from Taylor Swift

Sandra Lee has discovered assist in Taylor Swift as she returns to the general public eye.

“I test in with myself usually, truly speak to myself. ‘Is it OK with you, Sandy? Does this give you the results you want? Have you ever made this error earlier than?’ Is it going to be a mistake?’” Lee, 58, solely shares in her Us Weekly cowl story. “I discovered a few of these life ability administration methods from Taylor Swift. All of us have a lot to show one another and ourselves.”

Lee remembers watching Swift, 34, query herself “when she was harm by one thing somebody had stated on her social media.”

“And he or she was sitting within the automotive, and he or she goes, ‘I requested myself, are we going to do that once more?’” Lee explains. “In that second, I assumed, ‘She’s completely proper. That’s precisely proper.’ You don’t need to test with another person. It’s a must to test with your self since you’re the individual that has to stay with you.” (Lee is seemingly referencing a scene from 2020’s Miss Americana, the place Swift discusses struggling together with her physique picture.)

Lee notes that wasn’t essentially a fan of Swift earlier than that second, however now she is. “Though I haven’t gone to the live performance,” she says. “Who can get tickets?”

After taking a step again from public life when her relationship with ex Andrew Cuomo imploded in 2019, Lee is now beginning a brand new chapter. (Lee and the previous New York Governor, 66, had been collectively for greater than a decade. She moved on with boyfriend Ben Youcef in spring 2021.)

The Meals Community alum is dabbling within the feel-good actuality baking present style, starring in Blue Ribbon Baking Championship which is ready to hit Netflix on Friday, August 9.

Within the sequence, bakers from state and nation gala’s compete for an opportunity to win $100,000. Lee, who’s a county truthful blue ribbon winner herself, says she’s thrilled to staff up with Jason Biggs to host the present.

Associated: Which TV Exhibits Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025?

As networks make selections about their programming, Us Weekly will proceed to trace what has been renewed and which TV reveals have been canceled. Gradual Horses was the primary present to attain a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the sequence for a fifth season, which might be based mostly on Mick […]

“What folks might not learn about Jason is that he’s additionally an award-winning baker!” she tells Us.

The concept for the Blue Ribbon Baking Championship first got here to Lee’s thoughts over a decade in the past and is impressed by her experiences on the 1992 Los Angeles County Truthful.

“These persons are essentially the most aggressive within the nation,” she says. “We combed the nation for one of the best bakers in the USA. One lady, Eileen, has 700 ribbons!”

Lee is conserving busy with “a baker’s dozen” of different initiatives in varied phases of improvement, together with Dinner Funds Showdown on Roku.

Now, years after her cut up from Cuomo and her breast most cancers analysis in 2015, Lee appears again at her previous from a optimistic lens.

Associated: Stars Who Beat Breast Most cancers

Many celebrities have spoken out about their private battles with breast most cancers over time. Julia Louis-Dreyfus went public together with her breast most cancers analysis in September 2017 through Instagram. Practically one 12 months later, she had efficiently crushed the sickness and returned to work on Veep. “It sounds form of corny, however there’s one thing about after […]

“All of us undergo ache and harm,” she says. “You’re both in the beginning, the center or the top of harm and ache. It’s life. It’s a cycle. And then you definately get these wonderful runs of happiness that make all of it value it.”

In the course of the interview, Lee pauses to seek out the best phrasing. “My life was a nightmare that slowly became a dream,” she says.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship premieres on Netflix August 9.

For extra on Sandra Lee, watch the unique video above and choose up the most recent challenge of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.

With reporting by Amanda Williams