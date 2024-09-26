San Jose Sharks, Pixar to host Inside Out 2 game at SAP Center at San Jose on Sunday, October 20

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to announce a collaboration with Pixar for the extremely anticipated launch of the blockbuster animated film Inside Out 2 on Disney+. This thrilling collaboration will culminate at SAP Middle at San Jose (@SAPCenter) on Sunday, October 20 at 5 p.m. when the Sharks tackle the Colorado Avalanche. That evening, households will get pleasure from an unforgettable hockey sport and expertise the humor and emotion of Inside Out 2 like by no means earlier than.

Main as much as the sport, the Sharks will host a “Ladies Attempt Hockey For Free” occasion at SAP Middle on Sunday, October 13 at 10 a.m. Open to ladies ages 4-9, attendees will be taught the fundamentals of the sport as they have a good time Ladies Hockey Weekend in America with the Sharks Ice Teaching Workers in a enjoyable and secure surroundings. Contributors will obtain Sharks and Inside Out 2 themed reward baggage. No expertise is important as there shall be loads of help available to make sure individuals have the very best first hockey expertise doable. All attendees will obtain a ticket voucher for the Sharks Inside Out 2 sport on October 20.

The October 20 sport will function:

Unique Sharkie and Pixar Pins: Take part in one of many many actions on the concourse and obtain Sharks and Inside Out 2 themed pins (whereas provides final).

Household Images: Get pleasure from a “Teal Carpet” photograph alternative with hockey sticks representing every of the 9 Inside Out 2 Feelings. You would possibly simply catch the Sharks loveable mascot, Sharkie, together with Randy Hahn, a voice featured within the film, on the Teal carpet pregame!

Household Actions: Followers can enhance their shoelaces with beads and charms impressed by the Feelings featured in Inside Out 2 and can have the ability to play video games and win prizes all through the sport. One fortunate fan shall be awarded a grand prize journey to Disney’s California Journey to see Inside Out 2 characters at Pixar Pier together with a one-night keep on the new Pixar themed resort, Pixar Place Lodge, in the course of the sport.

Particular Ticket Supply: Bundle and save with a Sharks sport ticket together with Sharks Ice Open Skate voucher, redeemable at any of the three Sharks Ice places (San Jose, Fremont, and Oakland). Ticket provide is obtainable at https://fevo-enterprise.com/occasion/Insideout2.

In Sport Specials: Followers can benefit from particular meals and beverage objects together with Sharks merchandise specials.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pixar to carry households collectively by way of the exhilarating world of hockey and the inspiring themes of the movie,” mentioned Heather Vaughan, Vice President, Advertising and marketing for the San Jose Sharks. “This occasion isn’t just in regards to the sport; it’s about fostering a way of neighborhood and selling psychological well-being for youth by way of sports activities. Because of Riley’s character within the film, Inside Out 2, together with the big selection of Feelings, we hope to encourage youngsters to benefit from the sport of hockey.”

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the thoughts of newly minted teenager Riley simply as Headquarters is present process a sudden demolition to make room for one thing solely sudden: new Feelings. Pleasure, Disappointment, Anger, Concern and Disgust, who’ve lengthy been operating a profitable operation by all accounts, aren’t positive tips on how to really feel when Nervousness, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment present up.

The game of hockey embodies teamwork, resilience, and the spirit of neighborhood. Inside Out 2 takes these values to the subsequent stage, highlighting younger athletes overcoming challenges on and off the ice. A sequel to 2015’s smash hit Inside Out, the movie emphasizes the significance of psychological well-being each in sports activities and on a regular basis life, a message that resonates with youngsters of all ages. The Sharks will have a good time the 9 Feelings featured within the film all through the night with fan-facing actions, a meet and greet with, the Sharks’ personal, Randy Hahn, one of many voices from the movie together with in-game video board content material.

Be a part of us for a night of pleasure, inspiration, and household bonding that may have a good time the significance of supporting youth in each sports activities and psychological well-being. Tickets can be found now at https://www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/individual-game-tickets – don’t miss this distinctive alternative to expertise hockey in an entire new manner.