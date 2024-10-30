San Francisco 49ers’ Charvarius Ward mourns death of daughter





San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward mourned the demise of his one-year-old daughter Amani Pleasure in a heartfelt submit to social media on Tuesday.

“We’re heartbroken that our stunning child lady, Amani Pleasure handed away on Monday morning. She was one of the best blessing we might have requested for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear,” Ward mentioned on Instagram.

“She taught us to have endurance, belief, and a constructive outlook on life. She confirmed us true energy and bravado. She overcame adversity at a younger age and was all the time pleased, lighting up each room along with her smile.

“Having the privilege of being her mother and father and seeing the world by way of her eyes has modified us for the higher. She’s going to ceaselessly be daddy’s finest pal and mommy’s little lady. We’ll miss you and love you ceaselessly, Amani Pleasure.”

The San Francsico 49ers additionally shared their condolences following Amani Pleasure’s demise.

“The 49ers household is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward’s beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Pleasure,” the NFL workforce posted on social media Tuesday.

“Amani actually embodied pure happiness and introduced pleasure to all these round her along with her candy demeanor and contagious snort. We’ll proceed to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, whereas sending them our love and help throughout this unimaginable time.”

The 49ers are on a bye week throughout Week 9 of the NFL and return to motion on November 10 towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the street.