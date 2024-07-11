Samsung’s Expanded Wearables Portfolio Unlocks Intelligent Health Experiences for All – Samsung Global Newsroom

Samsung Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Extremely allow new, clever well being experiences throughout the portfolio, making on a regular basis wellness extra significant

Samsung Electronics right now introduced the brand new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Extremely,1 increasing the facility of Galaxy AI2 to extra folks via wearables designed to offer end-to-end wellness experiences3 for everybody.

These new additions to the wearables portfolio are central to Samsung’s imaginative and prescient for Galaxy AI to reinforce digital well being, delivering personalised insights and tailor-made well being experiences that allow a extra complete understanding of your self via a holistic method to on a regular basis wellness. Acquiring correct, detailed and superior info on private well being is a key issue on this course of and Samsung’s amassed sensor improvements on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Extremely are serving to carry its imaginative and prescient to life. Galaxy Ring delivers a straight-forward method to wellness, providing well being monitoring, monitoring and personalised insights whereas worn comfortably on a finger, even whereas asleep. Galaxy Watch7 maximizes on a regular basis wellness with personalised exercises together with clever and preventative well being monitoring capabilities. Galaxy Watch Extremely — the most recent addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup — is Samsung’s most succesful smartwatch but, designed for subsequent degree achievements.

“The newest additions to our wearables portfolio combine Samsung’s most superior applied sciences and improvements, enabling you to take management of your well being and wellness with preventative healthcare options,” mentioned TM Roh, President and Head of Cell eXperience Enterprise at Samsung Electronics. “The intelligence, steerage and insights which are provided with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Extremely will assist customers flip information into significant insights and create a complete new period of expanded clever well being experiences.”

Galaxy Ring: Simplifying Wellness, Beginning With Sleep

Galaxy Ring4 provides a easy method to on a regular basis wellness, that includes Samsung’s confirmed sensor expertise within the smallest unobtrusive type and gives insights that enable you perceive your self simply. Designed for twenty-four/7 well being monitoring,5 Galaxy Ring is light-weight6 weighing from 2.3 grams to three.0 grams, guaranteeing consolation throughout prolonged put on,7 Its distinct concave design provides a contact of fashion whereas sustaining sturdiness. With 10ATM water resistance8 and Titanium Grade 59 end, you may confidently put on Galaxy Ring wherever with out fear. Expertise steady utilization with as much as seven days battery life,10 and profit from a specifically designed charging case11 that options aesthetic LED lighting to point charging standing. Keep true to your private model with three shade selections — Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, together with a sizing equipment12 that helps you discover the appropriate match from 9 measurement choices.

With Galaxy Ring, you may take pleasure in around-the-clock assist that’s custom-made to your wants and turns into extra highly effective over time because of the superior expertise of Galaxy AI. All information and insights are built-in into Samsung Well being13 for seamless entry inside one cohesive platform with out a subscription. Beginning with sleep, the inspiration of wellness, Galaxy Ring options Samsung’s best-in-class sleep evaluation14 and a strong sleep AI algorithm that will help you simply perceive your sleep patterns and construct higher habits. Together with Sleep Rating and loud night breathing evaluation, new sleep metrics corresponding to motion throughout sleep, sleep latency, coronary heart and respiratory fee present an in depth and correct evaluation of sleep high quality. With Cycle Monitoring,15 you may higher monitor your menstrual cycle via in a single day pores and skin temperature monitoring.

Holistic insights and motivational encouragement supplied by Galaxy Ring permit you to get up refreshed and able to take in your day. It begins with Galaxy AI, which generates an in depth well being report that features numerous well being metrics. New Vitality Rating,16 a Galaxy AI enabled function, enhances your consciousness of the methods your well being influences your each day life, so you may make the most of suggestions primarily based in your present bodily state to focus your each day efforts on making enhancements. This rating is calculated by evaluating your bodily and psychological circumstances throughout 4 vital components: Sleep, Exercise, Sleeping Coronary heart Price and Sleeping Coronary heart Price Variability. Moreover, you may obtain personalised messages geared toward enhancing your well-being throughout all areas of your well being journey, because of Wellness Suggestions,17 which is pushed by complete information and particular person pursuits.

Galaxy Ring additionally helps broader on a regular basis wellness monitoring, permitting you to remain knowledgeable about your coronary heart well being with Coronary heart Price Alert.18 This function gives immediate notifications concerning unusually excessive or low coronary heart charges in real-time through the Samsung Well being app. You may acquire further particulars about your coronary heart fee together with beats per minute, time begin and time length with Stay Coronary heart Price Verify. Galaxy Ring additionally helps you preserve an energetic life-style and keep motivated with automated strolling and operating monitoring through Auto Exercise Detection,19 and each day health reminders with Inactive Alert. As well as, you may simply take photographs or dismiss your alarm on Galaxy smartphones with a double pinch through Gestures20 and discover the placement of your Galaxy Ring through your Galaxy smartphone with Discover My Ring on Samsung Discover.21

Galaxy Watch7: Complete Understanding of On a regular basis Wellness

Galaxy Watch722 is designed that will help you acquire a holistic understanding of your self. Galaxy Watch7 motivates you to create more healthy days with extra methods to assist on a regular basis wellness. You may precisely monitor over 100 exercises and construct routines by combining numerous workout routines with Exercise Routine to attain your objectives. With Race,23 evaluate present and previous efficiency in real-time to trace progress and preserve motivation. Obtain an entire physique and health snapshot with Physique Composition24 for a complete understanding of your physique.

Along with the brand new superior AI algorithm for sleep evaluation, Galaxy Watch7 provides the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea function,25 offering a easy, proactive device to test potential indicators of sleep apnea. Obtain real-time readings and alerts for abnormally excessive or low coronary heart charges with Coronary heart Price monitoring,26 detect irregular coronary heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Coronary heart Rhythm Notification)27 and get a deeper understanding of your coronary heart well being with Electrocardiogram (ECG)28 and Blood Stress (BP) monitoring.29

These superior, in-depth monitoring and tailor-made insights are made potential because of Samsung’s most progressive {hardware} on Galaxy Watch7. An enhanced BioActive Sensor provides elevated accuracy,30 empowering you to higher perceive your self with complete readings. For the primary time, Galaxy Watch7 lets you conveniently monitor superior glycation finish merchandise (AGEs) proper out of your wrist with an AGEs Index.31 Strongly influenced by weight loss program and life-style, AGEs replicate your total organic growing old course of and supply a sign of metabolic well being.

Outfitted with essentially the most highly effective chip within the Galaxy Watch line-up, and for the primary time a 3nm Processor, Galaxy Watch7 delivers a extra seamless wearable expertise with 3 times sooner CPU32 and 30% improved energy effectivity33 of software processor. As well as, Galaxy Watch7 is the primary Galaxy smartwatch to function a Twin-frequency GPS system,34 which may extra exactly monitor location35 even in dense city environments, enabling you to beat wherever you might be.

That includes Samsung’s iconic circle design, Galaxy Watch7 lets you match your private model with new watch bands,36 together with a ripple form design and colourful sew particulars, together with quite a lot of watch faces. Galaxy Watch7 additionally brings extra intuitive and seamless experiences between related Galaxy units. Reply messages effortlessly with clever Prompt replies,37 which suggests appropriate responses by analyzing earlier conversations via Galaxy AI. With Double Pinch Gestures,38 simply management a Galaxy Watch and related Galaxy smartphone even when your fingers are full and easily use the all-in-one Samsung Pockets39 from funds to accessing Digital IDs to make on daily basis extra handy.

Galaxy Watch7 shall be obtainable in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Galaxy Watch7 40mm is accessible in Inexperienced and Cream, whereas Galaxy Watch7 44mm is accessible in Inexperienced and Silver.

Galaxy Watch Extremely: Maximizing Passionate Efficiency

Constructing on the inspiration of Galaxy Watch7’s superior well being monitoring options and highly effective {hardware}, Galaxy Watch Extremely — the most recent and strongest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio — additional unlocks enhanced health experiences for subsequent degree achievements with final intelligence and capabilities. Echoing Galaxy Watch’s circle design legacy, a brand new cushion design enhances safety and visible completeness, whereas a Dynamic Lug System for enhanced consolation empowers you to be the perfect model of your self wherever, anytime.

Premium capabilities constructed for excessive sturdiness allow you to push limits and go additional with a Titanium Grade 440 body and 10ATM water resistance.41 Moreover, Galaxy Watch Extremely operates at a wider vary of altitudes, from 500 meters beneath sea degree to 9,000 meters excessive for monitoring superior health experiences like swimming within the ocean to biking in excessive environments.42

Observe multi-course exercises for a triathlon from swimming to biking to operating with new Multi-sports tile. Plus, new Purposeful Threshold Energy (FTP) for biking precisely measures most biking energy in simply 4 minutes with AI-powered FTP metrics43 to unlock full potential primarily based on indicators distinctive to you. Galaxy Watch Extremely additionally gives a sophisticated Personalised HR Zone,44 so you may exercise at optimum depth ranges primarily based in your bodily capabilities.

With a newly added Fast Button, you may immediately provoke and management exercises and map different features to fit your wants. Plus, you may activate an Emergency Siren45 for security. Publish-workout, test stats at a look with devoted watch faces for Galaxy Watch Extremely which robotically change to Night time Mode46 for optimum readability at the hours of darkness. Moreover, with a peak brightness of three,000 nits, Galaxy Watch Extremely additionally ensures readability even in vibrant daylight. For peace of thoughts throughout longer adventures, Galaxy Watch Extremely has the longest battery life inside the Galaxy Watch line-up, providing as much as 100 hours in Energy Saving47 and 48 hours in Train Energy Saving.48

Galaxy Watch Extremely49 shall be obtainable in a 47mm measurement in Titanium Grey, Titanium White and Titanium Silver.

Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Extremely are the primary Android smartwatches powered by Put on OS 5, essentially the most highly effective launch from Put on OS but. Providing superior efficiency and energy effectivity, Put on OS 5 ensures you may take pleasure in extra seamless and clean interactions and use your Galaxy Look ahead to longer. As well as, you may maximize your wearable expertise with entry to quite a lot of in style apps proper out of your wrist, together with Galaxy companies, Google apps and fan-favorite third-party apps.

As at all times, the facility of Samsung’s related Galaxy ecosystem brings even higher advantages to unlock much more potential. You may obtain a extra seamless and correct well being evaluation from a wider vary of information by carrying Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring collectively, bettering precision and accuracy day via night time, particularly for sleep. Plus, put on Galaxy Ring even longer when paired with Galaxy Watch, additional extending the already-long battery life as much as 30%.

Availability50

Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Extremely shall be obtainable for pre-order in choose markets beginning July 10, with basic availability beginning July 24.

Product Specs

Galaxy Ring Shade Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold Dimensions7

& Weight6 7.0 mm x 2.6 mm, 2.3g (Size5) ~ 3.0g (Size13) Sizing12 9 (Dimension 5 – 13) Reminiscence 8MB Battery10 Galaxy Ring: 18mAh (Dimension 5) – 23.5mAh (Dimension 13) Charging Case: 361 mAh As much as 7 days Cost for 30min: 40% Sensor Accelerometer PPG Pores and skin Temperature Connectivity BLE 5.4 Sturdiness 10ATM8, IP68 / Titanium grade 59 Charging Case11 Dimension: 48.9 (W) x 48.9 (L) x 24.51(H) Weight: 61.3g Supplies: PC + SUS (hinge) Battery: Present transportable charging (361mAh)

Galaxy Watch7 Galaxy Watch Extremely Shade – 44mm: Inexperienced, Silver – 40mm: Inexperienced, Cream – 47mm: Titanium Silver, Titanium Grey, Titanium White Dimensions51

& Weight52 – 44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm, 33.8g – 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm, 28.8g – 47mm: 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1mm, 60.5g Show Sapphire Crystal – 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3 mm) 480×480 Tremendous AMOLED, Full Shade At all times On Show – 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3 mm) 432×432 Tremendous AMOLED, Full Shade At all times On Show Sapphire Crystal – 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480×480 Tremendous AMOLED, Full Shade At all times On Show Processor Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) Reminiscence

& Storage 2GB reminiscence + 32GB storage Battery53 (typical) – 44mm: 425mAh – 40mm: 300mAh 590mAh Charging54 Quick Charging (WPC-based wi-fi charging) OS55 Put on OS Powered by Samsung (Put on OS 5) UI One UI 6 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Coronary heart Sign + Bioelectrical Impedance Evaluation), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Mild Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Coronary heart Sign + Bioelectrical Impedance Evaluation), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Mild Sensor Connectivity LTE56, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5) / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo Sturdiness57 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H 10ATM41+IP6858 / MIL-STD-810H /Ocean Swimming, Operation Temperature/ Altitude Assured Compatibility Android 11 or larger and with greater than 1.5GB of reminiscence59

