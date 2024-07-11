Sam Waterston Officiated Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Wedding

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s marriage ceremony grew to become a mini The Newsroom reunion because of Sam Waterston — who officiated the ceremony.

On Wednesday, July 10, At this time.com confirmed that the Munn, 44, starred alongside Waterston, 83, on HBO’s The Newsroom from 2012 to 2014.

Information broke on Wednesday that Munn and Mulaney had formally tied the knot after three years collectively. Folks was first to report the information, revealing that they obtained married throughout an intimate ceremony hosted at a buddy’s house in New York state. The publication reported that solely an unidentified witness and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Malcolm, have been current as Munn and Mulaney exchanged vows.

Us Weekly confirmed in Could 2021 that Munn and Mulaney began relationship following the comic’s cut up from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. (Mulaney and Tendler, 39, obtained married in 2014. He filed for divorce in July 2021 and their cut up was finalized by January 2022.)

Months after they first obtained collectively, Munn introduced throughout a September 2021 look on Late Night time With Seth Meyers that she and Mulaney have been anticipating their first youngster collectively. Malcolm was born in December 2021.

“She and John are each very in love with their child boy,” a supply instructed Us in January 2022 in regards to the first-time mother and father. “All appears to be going nice with John. Having a child has actually introduced them nearer. She’s normally extra personal about her relationship however now she’s sharing extra pics. It’s an thrilling time.”

Munn revealed earlier this 12 months that she had been privately battling breast most cancers — and praised Mulaney for providing assist by means of her ongoing well being journey. (Munn obtained her analysis in February 2023 however stored it hidden for over a 12 months.)

“I’m so grateful for the nights he spent researching what each operation and drugs meant and what negative effects and restoration I might count on,” she wrote through Instagram in March. “For being there earlier than I went into every surgical procedure and being there after I awakened, all the time putting framed pictures of our little boy Malcolm so it will be the very first thing I noticed after I opened my eyes.”

On the time, a supply additionally instructed Us that Mulaney was “an enormous pillar of power” for Munn. The comic, together with Malcolm, have given Munn the “braveness and power to maintain preventing and overcome this,” the insider added.