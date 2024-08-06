Sam Kendricks wins pole vault silver despite spikes puncturing hand

SAINT-DENIS, France — Pole vaulters, American Sam Kendricks likes to say, use each single a part of their physique and uniform to excel of their occasion.

So when Kendricks was “actually committing” to leaping 6.0 meters — a top he tried to clear 3 times — and his spikes punctured his hand, he didn’t fear. He wiped it on his arm and carried on, all the way in which to securing a silver medal.

“I’ve acquired very sharp spikes,” mentioned Kendricks, who took second within the males’s pole vault Monday evening at Stade de France within the 2024 Paris Olympics after he cleared 5.95 meters. “As I used to be actually committing to first leap at six meters (19 ft, 6 1/4 inches), I punctured my hand 3 times and it wouldn’t cease bleeding. And relatively than wipe it on my good uniform, I needed to wipe it on my arm.

“I attempted to not get any blood on Outdated Glory for no good functions.”

So, bloodied and bruised however not damaged, Kendricks goes house with a silver medal, so as to add his Olympic assortment. He additionally has a bronze, which he gained in Rio in 2016.

Why not any medal illustration from Tokyo? He’d be completely happy to let you know.

In 2021, Kendricks was in Japan for the delayed Olympic Video games when he examined optimistic for COVID-19. He was devastated — and livid. He stays satisfied that it was a false optimistic as a result of he didn’t really feel sick. Nonetheless he was pressured to quarantine. He is talked about how he was “positively bitter” about what occurred then and struggled to let it go. On the U.S. Olympic monitor and area trials in June, he threatened to not come to Paris.

“Reasonably than run away from it, like I actually wished to, you gotta come again, you gotta face that lion,” Kendricks mentioned.

Requested if one other Olympic medal has erased the heartbreak of 2021, Kendricks mentioned, “I don’t wish to discuss Tokyo anymore.”

He’d relatively gush in regards to the present he acquired to look at in Paris.

After he’d secured the gold Monday night, Swedish sensation Armand Duplantis, a Louisiana native recognized merely as “Mondo,” determined he was going to go for some data. First he cleared 6.10 to set an Olympic report.

Then, with greater than 77,000 breathless individuals zeroed in on him — each different occasion had wrapped up by 10 p.m., which meant pole vault acquired all the eye — Duplantis cleared 6.25, a world report. It set off an eruption in Stade de France, led by Kendricks, who went streaking throughout the monitor to have fun together with his buddy.

“Pole vault breeds brotherhood,” Kendricks mentioned of the celebration with Duplantis, the 24-year-old whiz child who now has two gold medals.

The occasion went greater than three hours, with vaulters passing time chatting with one another between jumps.

“In all probability numerous it’s simply nonsense,” Duplantis joked of the matters mentioned. “If it’s Sam it’s in all probability completely different nonsense. I’ll say this, we chatted lots lower than we often do. You possibly can positively sense when it’s the Olympics — individuals begin to tense up just a little bit.”

Requested if he’s additionally bitter at coming alongside across the identical time as Duplantis, Kendricks simply smiled. He has two of his personal world titles, he reminded everybody, successful gold on the World Championships in each 2017 and 2019.

“I’ve had my time with the golden handcuffs,” Kendricks mentioned. “Mondo earned his time.”

E-mail Lindsay Schnell at [email protected] and observe her on social media @Lindsay_Schnell

