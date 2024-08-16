Sam Darnold’s Progression Through Kevin O’Connell’s Offense Helped by Vikings-Browns Practices

The veteran signal-caller, nonetheless solely a number of months into his stint on the Vikings (his fourth NFL staff in seven seasons), mentioned communication with Bradbury has been nice. That is what issues as a result of, as O’Connell talked about, Bradbury has been integral to the identification of fronts and safety calls.

It is a barely totally different setup, for now, than when Kirk Cousins was underneath middle – Bradbury mentioned after the primary joint exercise that he has extra on his plate – due to Darnold’s newness in O’Connell’s offense.

Darnold mentioned the continuity and expertise collectively of the gamers shielding him has benefited his development. Even amidst the motion, Bradbury’s involvement is extra vital. He is helping Darnold.