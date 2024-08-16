Sam Darnold’s Progression Through Kevin O’Connell’s Offense Helped by Vikings-Browns Practices

The veteran signal-caller, nonetheless solely a number of months into his stint on the Vikings (his fourth NFL staff in seven seasons), mentioned communication with Bradbury has been nice. That is what issues as a result of, as O’Connell talked about, Bradbury has been integral to the identification of fronts and safety calls.
It is a barely totally different setup, for now, than when Kirk Cousins was underneath middle – Bradbury mentioned after the primary joint exercise that he has extra on his plate – due to Darnold’s newness in O’Connell’s offense.
Darnold mentioned the continuity and expertise collectively of the gamers shielding him has benefited his development. Even amidst the motion, Bradbury’s involvement is extra vital. He is helping Darnold.
“Kirk may need been, ‘Hey, I am feeling [the defense]. I am gonna swap up the cadence.’ Whereas now we’re working collectively on it, like, ‘Hey, let’s swap up the cadence right here. Hey, security’s down. Let’s can this.’ So it is simply we’re working collectively just a little bit extra, versus simply listening to the man, which is nice,” Bradbury detailed after Wednesday’s apply. “It is good for all of us, as a result of we’re type of on our toes extra. We’re not simply sitting there ready and listening. We’re all type of engaged just a little bit in a different way.”