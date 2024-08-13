Salsa Legend Celia Cruz To Be Featured On A U.S. Quarter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Property of Celia Cruz, introduced that the Cuban music legend is certainly one of 5 girls chosen to look on U.S. forex by the US Mint’s American Ladies Quarters Program in 2025.

Referred to as the Queen of Salsa, Cruz handed away in 2003 after leaving an indelible mark on trendy Latin music. Throughout her prolonged profession, Cruz obtained numerous awards and recognitions throughout her lifetime, together with three Grammy Awards and 4 Latin Grammys and was named quantity 18 on Rolling Stones Journal’s listing of the 200 finest singers.

Cruz was certainly one of 5 girls chosen to look on quarters issued by the U.S. mint in 2025 alongside Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Pauli Murray and Zitkala-Ša. It’s the first time that an Afro-Latina has been honored on this approach.

On her quarter, Cruz will seem in reduction, wearing conventional Cuban garb alongside of her historically motto ¡Azúcar!, the Spanish phrase for Sugar.

“Celia obtained so many accolades throughout her lifetime that it was exhausting to count on a better honor than these she had already gathered throughout her legendary profession. However to have been honored by the U.S. Mint on this approach is one thing that may have stunned her tremendously since she was a easy and humble lady,” stated Omer Pardillo-Cid, Cruz’s final creative consultant and the executor of her property. “The adjective ‘distinctive’ has been used an amazing deal, however I actually can’t discover one other that’s extra appropriate to explain Celia Cruz. Distinctive and everlasting.”

“We’re thrilled to accomplice with the Celia Cruz Property to rejoice the legacy of Celia Cruz,” stated Benjamin León, Jr., Chairman and Founding father of Leon Medical Facilities. “Celia’s music and spirit have been an inspiration to numerous individuals, and this commemorative quarter and carrying case is a wonderful tribute to her unimaginable contributions to music and tradition. As a Cuban exile, this venture holds a particular place in my coronary heart, and I’m honored to share this second with our Leon neighborhood.”